What is an access log? An access log is a list of all requests for individual files -- such as Hypertext Markup Language files, their embedded graphic images and other associated files that get transmitted -- that people or bots have made from a website. Internet-based users make digital footprints in the form of web usage data that is recorded in access logs on web servers. These server logs record the history of page requests made to the server and other pertinent information. Sometimes referred to as the raw data, the access log can be analyzed and summarized by other programs. Raw log files might also be referred to as audit records, audit trails, audit logs or event logs. Access log analyses can provide the following information: number of visitors (unique first-time requests) to a specific homepage;

origin of the visitors, including their associated servers' domain name -- for example, visitors from .edu, .com and .gov sites and from other online services;

how many requests for each page on the site, presented with the pages with most requests listed first; and

use patterns related to the time of day, day of the week and season.

Why are access logs important? Access logs are a valuable business tool because they provide an overview of web traffic, and data from these logs provide insight into how end users interact with web properties. Understanding when users come to a site and where on that site they go is valuable to getting a handle on customer needs. In marketing, for example, data from access logs provides insight into user behavior and helps companies use their websites and address customer needs more efficiently. As with all types of computer logs, using access logs for monitoring helps pinpoint where errors occurred and what strategies are working -- or not. In addition to monitoring web use over time, access logs show which files were accessed recently, how a company responded to a web request and if there were any unusual requests or anomalies that might suggest a flaw or security vulnerability. Access log management can help identify security vulnerabilities, but it does so differently from security information event management (SIEM) software.