What is pure risk?

Pure risk refers to risks that are beyond human control and result in a loss or no loss, with no possibility of financial gain. Fires, floods and other natural disasters are categorized as pure risk, as are unforeseen incidents, such as acts of terrorism or untimely deaths.

Risk managers deal with risk in four basic ways: They reduce risk, avoid risk, accept it or transfer it. Insurance can be purchased to cover potential loss from many types of pure risk. This approach transfers the risk to an insurance company.

What are examples of pure risk? Pure risk, also referred to as absolute risk, is divided into three categories: Personal pure risks. These are risks affecting an individual that result in a loss or reduction of personal assets. Unemployment is an example of pure risk. An illness that requires expensive medical treatment, reducing personal assets, is another example. Other types of personal pure risks include house fires, disability and premature death. Property pure risks. These risks include the potential of fire, floods, hurricanes and other natural disasters to damage or destroy property, including buildings and the contents of buildings. The loss of property due to theft also falls into this category. Property pure risk can incur both direct and indirect losses, as risk experts Etti Baranoff et al. explained in Risk Management for Individuals and Enterprises. For example, they note that losses stemming from a car accident can include not only the cost of repairs, but also the cost of "time taken to get the car repaired or work hours lost in getting bids and car repairs." Liability pure risks. These are risks arising from litigation against a person or organization. For example, someone slipping on a private home walkway can sue the homeowner for medical expenses, lost income or other damages. Baranoff et al. note that individuals and organizations "can also be liable for loss caused by a third party (such as a child, a house guest or an employee) who is considered at fault."

Pure risk vs. speculative risk Pure risk is beyond human control and can only result in a loss if it occurs. Speculative risk is risk that's taken on voluntarily and can result in either a profit or loss. Speculative risks are considered controllable risks. For example, almost all financial investment activities are considered speculative risks because they are chosen risks and can result in loss or gain. Betting on sports is considered a speculative, controllable risk. A person betting on an NFL game could see either a financial gain or loss from the bet, depending on whether the team they choose wins or loses.

Unlike pure risk, which is generally handled by insurance, speculative risk is traditionally handled by the capital markets. But, as Baranoff et al. noted, "the boundary between how these two industries manage risk is increasingly blurred, as capital market approaches expand into traditionally insurance domains, and insurance products increasingly use capital markets to hedge the pure risks they assume."

Fundamental risk vs. particular risk Fundamental risk is risk that affects entire societies or a large population within a society. Natural disasters, such as earthquakes and hurricanes, fall into the fundamental risk category, as do inflation and war, both of which affect large numbers of people. Fundamental risk might or might not be insurable. Particular risk refers to risks that affect an individual, such as a fire that destroys a family home, the theft of a car or a robbery. Particular risk can be insured.