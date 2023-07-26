What is a floating gate transistor (FGT)? A floating gate transistor (FGT), also known as a floating gate MOSFET, is a complementary metal-oxide semiconductor (CMOS) technology capable of holding an electrical charge in a memory device that is used to store data. Floating gate transistors were first used in erasable programmable read-only memory (EPROM) and later in electronically erasable programmable read-only memory (EEPROM). Flash memory is a type of EEPROM that is programmed and erased in large blocks. The flash chip's cells are arranged in a grid that has a transistor at each intersection. Each transistor has two gates: One is known as a floating gate, and the other one is called a control gate. The two gates are separated from each other by a thin dielectric material generally referred to as the oxide layer. Because the floating gate is electrically isolated by the oxide layer, any electrons placed on it are trapped there. This is what makes flash memory non-volatile.

How floating gate transistors work Flash memory works by adding (charging) or removing (discharging) electrons to and from a floating gate. A bit's 0 or 1 state depends upon whether or not the floating gate is charged or uncharged. When electrons are present on the floating gate, current can't flow through the transistor, and the bit state is 0. This is the normal state for a floating gate transistor when a bit is programmed. When electrons are removed from the floating gate, the current is enabled to flow, and the bit state is 1. This article is part of Flash memory guide to architecture, types and products Which also includes:

Flash memory vs. RAM: What's the difference?

Flash memory vs. RAM: What's the difference? 5 NAND flash manufacturers balance performance, reliability

5 NAND flash manufacturers balance performance, reliability QLC vs. TLC SSDs: Which is best for your storage needs? Download 1 Download this entire guide for FREE now! Components of a floating gate flash memory cell Two options are used to add, or trap, electrons in the floating gate: Fowler-Nordheim tunneling requires a strong electric field between the negatively charged source and the positively charged control gate to draw electrons into the floating gate. The electrons move from the source through the thin oxide layer to the floating gate, where they are trapped between the oxide insulation layers. A strong electric field between the negative source and positive control gate is necessary for Fowler-Nordheim tunneling to bring electrons into the floating gate. Channel hot electron injection, also known as a hot-carrier injection, uses a high current in the channel to give electrons sufficient energy to "boil" out of the channel and break through the tunnel oxide layer, changing the threshold voltage of the floating gate. A positive charge on the control gate attracts the electrons from the channel into the floating gate, where they become trapped. A high current through the channel provides electrons with the energy to exit and break through the tunnel oxide layer, modifying the threshold voltage of the floating gate. The oxide layer that surrounds the floating gate keeps the electrons trapped, whether or not the flash device has power, enabling persistent storage of data bits. Two mechanisms are also used to remove the electrons from the floating gate. With EPROM technology, exposing the memory cell to ultraviolet light causes the electrons to leak out of the floating gate. In EEPROM and flash memory devices, Fowler-Nordheim tunneling removes electrons from the floating gate. A strong negative charge on the control gate forces electrons through the tunnel oxide layer into the channel, where the electrons are drawn to the strong positive charge at the source and the drain. Electrons are pushed through the tunnel oxide layer into the channel by a heavily negatively charged control gate.

Benefits of floating gate transistors Floating gate transistors have found widespread applications in various memory storage technologies, including EEPROM, flash memory technology and other non-volatile memory options. The following are the main benefits of using floating gate transistors: Ability to retain data. The main advantage of floating gate transistors is their ability to retain data even when the power supply is disconnected. Because floating gate transistors are non-volatile, they are perfect for applications requiring persistent data storage, such as memory cards, USB drives, solid-state drives and embedded systems.

The main advantage of floating gate transistors is their ability to retain data even when the power supply is disconnected. Because floating gate transistors are non-volatile, they are perfect for applications requiring persistent data storage, such as memory cards, USB drives, solid-state drives and embedded systems. High-density storage. Floating gate transistors have data-storing capabilities, which enable the construction of compact memory devices with high storage capacitance. They also have good endurance and enable a high number of program/erase cycles, which makes them suitable for long-term use.

Floating gate transistors have data-storing capabilities, which enable the construction of compact memory devices with high storage capacitance. They also have good endurance and enable a high number of program/erase cycles, which makes them suitable for long-term use. Lower power consumption. Floating gate transistors are energy-efficient because they require relatively little power to store data. This is especially important for portable devices since it contributes to longer battery life.

Floating gate transistors are energy-efficient because they require relatively little power to store data. This is especially important for portable devices since it contributes to longer battery life. Fast read/write. Floating gate transistors are perfect for use in devices that require fast memory access, such as computer hard drives, because they can be programmed and read quickly.