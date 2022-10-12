Are Microsoft Teams calls encrypted?

Telephony remains an important technology to facilitate communication among companies, customers and employees. This means, however, that sensitive information can be shared during phone calls, including conversations about contracts, intellectual property and protected health information.

As a result, companies must be mindful of the importance of securing phone conversations to ensure privacy. This is especially important as organizations and customers move away from traditional PBX systems to IP telephony, where users rely on cloud-based platforms, like Microsoft Teams. But are these internet-based platforms safe from hackers intercepting the calls?