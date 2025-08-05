Mobile device encryption: How it works and how to enable it

Mobile devices have transformed business operations. Modern tablets and smartphones are powerful, full-featured computing platforms in their own right. Untethered from traditional wired connectivity, they let employees access data – and do other useful work – anywhere with wireless service access.

However, mobile devices pose unique challenges for corporate IT. Each is a doorway into sensitive corporate data. If any device is lost, stolen or inappropriately accessed – often with little more effort than touching a power button – it risks an enterprise's continued livelihood.

Encryption is one way to enhance an organization's security posture, protecting all data present, including data on tablets and smartphones. In fact, any enterprise with mobile devices should require mobile device encryption as standard practice.