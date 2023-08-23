What is an analog telephone adapter (ATA)?

An analog telephone adapter (ATA) is a device used to connect an analog telephone, fax machine or similar equipment to a computer or network to enable communications over the internet. ATAs let users talk on their telephones like they do when connected to a traditional telephone network. In this way, they get the flexibility of the internet, can continue to use their existing analog equipment and often reduce their overall phone expenses.

Most of today's ATAs connect directly to an IP network without needing a computer to establish the connection. The ATA is physically connected to a network device, such as a modem, router, hub or switch, and the ATA communicates directly with a voice over IP (VoIP) server, whether on the local network or accessed through the internet. The ATA converts a phone's analog signal to a digital format when transmitting the signal and converts the digital signal to analog when receiving the signal. An ATA that connects telephones to an IP network is sometimes called a VoIP adapter or VoIP gateway.

In some cases, an ATA connects directly to a computer, usually via a USB port, rather than connecting directly to the network. Although this configuration is less common than it was in the past, when it is used, the computer typically runs a softphone program that acts as an intermediary between the ATA and VoIP server. The software converts the data between the digital and analog signals and handles any other operations necessary to support internet communications.