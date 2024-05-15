ESG audit vs. green IT audit: How are they different?

In today's business landscape, where sustainability efforts are gaining traction, IT leaders need to become familiar with new types of audits.

The environmental, social and governance (ESG) and sustainability landscape is confusing. But CIOs should understand the difference between ESG audits and green IT audits since technology teams are likely to be part of both. In a nutshell, the first is a broader examination of the organization's sustainability efforts. The latter is focused on IT sustainability. Here's a closer look.

What is an ESG audit? An ESG audit -- or a sustainability audit -- promotes flexibility and transparency by reporting on a company's ESG risks and opportunities. These elements might include reviews of the firm's operations, culture and other factors. The audit provides measurable data to both internal and external sources to help evaluate the organization's policies and understand existing practices. ESG is applicable to the business, and how it addresses environmental, social and governance issues from a risk perspective. The following issues are addressed in an ESG audit, which examines how the organization addresses each domain: Environment. This focuses on the firm's policies, procedures, and culture toward issues such as climate change, waste management, energy usage and carbon emissions.

The ESG audit portion focused on IT Environmental, social and governance controls also apply to the IT organization. The IT-focused portion of the ESG audit focuses on the following issues: Environment for IT audit. This focuses on the IT department's policies, procedures and culture on issues such as energy usage, waste management and carbon emissions. These elements might complement related green IT audit controls.

