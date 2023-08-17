Genesys offers workforce management tool to measure EX

Contact center workforce management vendor Genesys wants to give customers an experience measurement tool that's better than the Net Promoter Score.

Peter Graf, Genesys' chief strategy and operations officer, said he thinks the Net Promoter survey question is worded poorly.

"It is very selfish to ask, 'How likely are you to recommend me?'" Graf said. "It's a very inward way of asking a question."

As it stands now, the Net Promoter Score (NPS) is a survey metric produced by one question: "On a scale of 0 to 10, how likely are you to recommend us to a friend or colleague?"

The New York Times bestselling author and business strategist Fred Reichheld created the NPS in 2003 as a way for companies to measure customer loyalty.

Reichheld divided the 0 to 10 scores into three separate groups to categorize the loyalty level of each customer. Respondents with a score of 9 or 10 are considered the most loyal. Those with 7 or 8 are considered more at risk of fleeing to a persuasive competitor. And those with 0 to 6 are seen as liabilities who are likely to spread negative reviews.

These numbers are also used to calculate other scores and compare them with industry averages about customers' perceptions of a company's products and services and to illuminate areas in which a company can improve.

The Net Promoter Score uses number responses to measure customer loyalty.

An alternative to the Net Promoter Score Genesys offers an alternative tool to the NPS called the Experience Index to measure employee experience in the contact center. Specifically, it is an alternative to the eNPS, which stands for employee Net Promoter Score, and measures employee experience. InflowCX, a contact center management and consulting services company, deployed the Experience Index in January. Tommy Mullins, InflowCX's vice president of operations and service delivery, said the index gives managers the opportunity to hear employees' honest thoughts and evaluations about their experience with the company. He compared it to a performance review in which the employees get to evaluate their employer. "It flips the script," Mullins said. "It says, 'How are we doing for them? How are we deploying tools that help?'" Survey tools such as the employee Net Promoter Score and Genesys' Experience Index are among the many methods that aim to identify inadequacies in the employee experience and correct them.

Understanding an organization's weaknesses Mullins used the Experience Index in the two departments he oversees. One is managed services, a customer support team, and the other is service delivery, which provides deployment assistance when a customer installs a new tool or platform. The Experience Index is an anonymous survey with standard questions that you can tweak, eliminate or supplement, Mullins said. At InflowCX, the survey addressed questions about employees' attitudes about onboarding, work environment, interactions with customers, well-being, company involvement, manager support and professional development. These questions really brought everything to the surface. Tommy MullinsVice president, operations and service delivery, InflowCX "These questions really brought everything to the surface," Mullins said. For example, Mullins learned that the onboarding experience in these departments was strong in some areas and weak in others. For questions about new employees feeling welcomed and receiving clear expectations about the job, InflowCX scored high. But for questions about understanding how to use a knowledge base and feeling prepared to perform the job after the initial onboarding, the scores were low. "We feel like we hired the right person, but we also feel like maybe we didn't give them all of the tools they specifically needed out of the gate," Mullins said.