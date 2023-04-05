Salesforce forms new Trailblazer community group for sales

Salesforce on Wednesday unveiled its new sales-focused community, dubbed Salesblazer, in a bid to buoy aspiring salespeople with a new sales certificate, free courses and team support.

Salesblazer taps into the CRM giant's Trailblazer program, which offers free online software courses on its education platform, Trailhead.

Salesforce aims to make the new sales-centric group a hub for all who want to pursue careers in tech sales in hopes of filling the need for skilled sales personnel in the industry.

"A lot of sales reps, they just end up Googling their way through life," said Ketan Karkhanis, general manager and senior vice president of Sales Cloud at Salesforce.

Aggregating sales courses for a new generation As the sales landscape shifts toward virtual buying, AI-supported tools and self-service offerings, Salesforce wants to expand its education platform to give more people access to relevant skills and best practices. Salesblazer includes Trailhead's 55 sales-related course badges now streamlined into four learning paths: sales rep, business development rep, sales leader and sales operations professional. Salesblazer also offers a new Sales Representative Certification, which will be available starting May 4. While the courses are free, the certification will cost $200. Besides all the trainings, Salesblazer also features Salesforce's skilled Trailblazer community, an organization for third-party Salesforce consultants, administrators and other IT professionals that brings together learners with similar goals. "They can find other people who are facing the same challenges that they are," said Kris Lande, senior vice president of the Trailblazer Ecosystem at Salesforce.