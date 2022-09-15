Salesforce new training goal: 20K new admins, developers

When the economy hits a rough patch, the job market hits a Great Resignation speed bump, or something like the pandemic causes displaced workers to contemplate career changes, Salesforce does the usual: Amps up its goals to woo more Trailblazers.

Trailblazers, of course, is the catch-all term for people who sign up for Salesforce training on the company's free Trailhead online learning site. Here, they can earn badges and "superbadges," the latter of which can include solving real-life user problems. People typically start with admin-level Salesforce training badges and move on to higher-level, role-based developer, marketer, architect and consultant certifications.

At Dreamforce, Salesforce will reveal its four-pronged plan to attract more Trailblazers into the Salesforce universe in the next five years.

First, to make it easier for Salesforce users to facilitate one-on-one interviews with prospective employees, Salesforce also will add a "Hire Me" button to its Trailblazer.me site, its Salesforce-specific business social network and resume site. Trailblazer.me offers Salesforce users direct verification of Salesforce training badges and certifications that candidates have completed.

The "Hire Me" button reveals to Salesforce users which of the more than 4 million Trailblazers are actively seeking new opportunities, said Ann Weeby, Salesforce senior vice president of Trailhead. It's a simple addition to the Salesforce digital resume, but it will be a big help to job seekers, too, said Tony Nguyen, a Minneapolis-based Salesforce consultant who first acquainted himself with Trailhead during the pandemic, after he'd lost his job as a restaurant manager.

"This new 'Hire Me' button is going to be a game changer for the hiring process," Nguyen said. "It shows everything that you need to know about an individual from a hiring perspective, all the [Salesforce badges and certifications earned]. ... We don't really have to go on LinkedIn or take a traditional route of hiring, if everything's on one page."

Nguyen spent eight hours a day for five weeks on Trailhead and also joined PepUp Tech, a Salesforce training nonprofit that educates people in underserved communities. Two years later, he works at global consultant firm Slalom, and also volunteers as a PepUpTech instructor and mentor.

PepUpTech is part of the Trailblazer Workforce Partner Program, one of 500 nonprofits and higher-education entities Salesforce supports to locate and train new talent. Salesforce announced new investments in these groups in hopes the nonprofits will ready 20,000 new Trailblazers for the workforce in the next five years, the second part of its workforce development plan.

While it's an ambitious goal, it is possible, said Rebecca Wettemann, founder of independent research firm Valoir.

"Salesforce's investments in Trailhead and in the Trailblazer community have already shown the ability to scale by connecting new learners to mentors and professional networks that help them grow their skills," she said.