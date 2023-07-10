Genesys Cloud CX gets FedRAMP certified for government use

U.S. government agencies can now consider Genesys' Cloud CX software-as-a-service communications platform safe for use.

The CX vendor has been Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) certified, making it more attractive for use by public sector organizations.

While the FedRAMP certification, revealed on July 6, is not an official requirement for tech vendors doing business with government agencies, obtaining it ensures significant safety measures are in place to avoid data breaches.

In addition, it is a trustworthy authorization representing strong security, according to Gartner analyst Daniel O'Connell.

"Nothing is absolute," O'Connell said. "But most of the federal government wants their suppliers be FedRAMP [authorized]."

Genesys' Cloud CX is the vendor's contact center for managing voice and digital customer interactions from one main platform.

Moderate Impact level FedRAMP offers three levels of authorization: Low Impact, Moderate Impact and High Impact. Genesys' Cloud CX is authorized at Moderate Impact, which aims to protect customers against attacks that would drastically impact assets and internal operations. Low Impact is for public sector organizations that would be less affected by a breach of confidentiality. High Impact is for government organizations such as law enforcement and emergency services, which hold the most sensitive data with the severest consequences if breached. Most authorizations are Moderate Impact, according to O'Connell.

Higher security, higher cost Obtaining a FedRAMP certification is an expensive and lengthy process that can take 18 to 36 months, O'Connell said. The vendor needs a sponsor from a U.S. government agency such as the Social Security Administration or the National Institutes of Health. Also, the FedRAMP's added security layer drives up the vendor's security expenses, according to O'Connell. In fact, there is a 20% to 25% price premium, he said. "The vendor has a higher cost, and therefore, they charge the government more," he said. For vendors like Genesys, which have the resources to devote to the FedRAMP authorization process, the payoff is also significant, as the public sector represents about 20% of the market. In addition, government agencies are big customers that often lock into years-long contracts, and they are less likely to switch vendors on a whim, O'Connell said. They also tend to pay their bills and they never go out of business, he added.