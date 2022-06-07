DataRobot AI hits Google Cloud Marketplace, adds GitHub

DataRobot made its AI Cloud platform available on Google Cloud Marketplace and integrated the technology with GitHub and other online services in a move likely to boost the independent vendor's appeal to large enterprises.

The AI and automated machine learning vendor also updated its AI Cloud with new automation tools for compliance in regulated industries, and added more algorithmic bias detection and prevention capabilities and specialized tools for data scientists.

"It's critical for every independent AI platform to run effortlessly on Google Cloud Platform, Microsoft Azure and AWS," said Mike Gualtieri, a Forrester analyst. "DataRobot formally on Google Cloud Marketplace will make it easy for customers to try, adopt and scale on GCP."

Cloud availability DataRobot is already available on the cloud marketplaces of the two biggest cloud services providers, with AI Cloud Platform on Azure and DataRobot's Automated Machine Learning platform available on AWS. Full availability on the third-biggest cloud vendor's marketplace is a milestone that DataRobot was compelled to reach, even though DataRobot competes with the Google's own AI systems, Gualtieri said. "From a market perspective I don't think this changes DataRobot's competitiveness," Gualtieri said. "It's just something they had to do. They aren't early. They aren't late." AWS, Microsoft and Google are eager to welcome smaller competitors because it expands those tech giants' ecosystems, he said. DataRobot revealed AI Cloud's availability on Google Cloud Marketplace and new integrations with online software development repository GitHub and other platforms on Tuesday. The announcement came just before the start of the vendor's two-day virtual conference, DataRobot AIX 2022. A subscription for DataRobot's platform on Google Cloud, which includes AutoML and MLOps capabilities, is listed for $5,416.67 per month or $65,000 per year.