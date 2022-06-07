your123 - stock.adobe.com
DataRobot AI hits Google Cloud Marketplace, adds GitHub
The AI vendor puts its products on Google Cloud Marketplace and integrates with GitHub and other major online platforms including Sumo Logic, Splunk, Datadog and Zendesk.
DataRobot made its AI Cloud platform available on Google Cloud Marketplace and integrated the technology with GitHub and other online services in a move likely to boost the independent vendor's appeal to large enterprises.
The AI and automated machine learning vendor also updated its AI Cloud with new automation tools for compliance in regulated industries, and added more algorithmic bias detection and prevention capabilities and specialized tools for data scientists.
Mike GualtieriAnalyst, Forrester
"It's critical for every independent AI platform to run effortlessly on Google Cloud Platform, Microsoft Azure and AWS," said Mike Gualtieri, a Forrester analyst. "DataRobot formally on Google Cloud Marketplace will make it easy for customers to try, adopt and scale on GCP."
Cloud availability
DataRobot is already available on the cloud marketplaces of the two biggest cloud services providers, with AI Cloud Platform on Azure and DataRobot's Automated Machine Learning platform available on AWS.
Full availability on the third-biggest cloud vendor's marketplace is a milestone that DataRobot was compelled to reach, even though DataRobot competes with the Google's own AI systems, Gualtieri said.
"From a market perspective I don't think this changes DataRobot's competitiveness," Gualtieri said. "It's just something they had to do. They aren't early. They aren't late."
AWS, Microsoft and Google are eager to welcome smaller competitors because it expands those tech giants' ecosystems, he said.
DataRobot revealed AI Cloud's availability on Google Cloud Marketplace and new integrations with online software development repository GitHub and other platforms on Tuesday. The announcement came just before the start of the vendor's two-day virtual conference, DataRobot AIX 2022.
A subscription for DataRobot's platform on Google Cloud, which includes AutoML and MLOps capabilities, is listed for $5,416.67 per month or $65,000 per year.
Connecting to other platforms
In addition to GitHub, DataRobot said it has integrated with log management vendor Sumo Logic, cybersecurity and IT operations vendor Splunk, IT monitoring vendor Datadog, and customer service technology provider Zendesk.
Although DataRobot introduced a host of updates and new capabilities for AI Cloud, the upgrades to the vendor's platform were largely expected, Gualtieri said.
Among the new features and capabilities in DataRobot's latest round of upgrades are what the vendor calls integrated code-first notebooks, which enable data scientists to do coding work.
Now in preview, the technology comes from DataRobot's acquisition in May 2021 of cloud data science and analytics platform vendor Zepl.
In addition, DataRobot added geospatial capabilities to its no-code predictive AI Apps for business users. The vendor also highlighted a number of upgraded or expanded capabilities. These include:
- Automated compliance documentation for all AI and machine learning models, including ones built outside DataRobot;
- bias mitigation capabilities that automatically identify and adapt models before they reach deployment;
- enterprise MLOps to support full model lifecycles and deliver open models that IT groups can connect to third-party software platforms and services;
- more support for DevOps practices, with integration to GitHub Actions to automate machine learning workflows in line with continuous integration-continuous delivery principles.
Boston-based DataRobot competes with other independent AI vendors including H2O.ai, Dataiku, Databricks, SAS and open source Jupyter Notebook.
While DataRobot has raised $1 billion in venture funding over 10 rounds, acquired seven smaller vendors and achieved a market valuation of as high as $6.3 billion, it has encountered significant setbacks during its rapid growth over the last decade.
Most recently, the privately held vendor laid off about 70 employees -- 7% of its workforce -- in early May amid a down market for tech companies.
In March 2020, DataRobot downsized at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic but did not disclose the number of employees it let go in that round of layoffs.