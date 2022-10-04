RPA vendor Automation Anywhere aims at process discovery

NEW YORK -- Automation Anywhere, a robotic process automation vendor, unveiled its Automation Success Platform with new robotic process automation tools for process discovery and document processing.

The vendor introduced the platform and tools on Tuesday on the first day of its Imagine 2022 conference. The product releases came a day after the vendor revealed it secured $200 million in new venture financing.

The success platform is aimed at letting enterprises automate all aspects of their business operations, according to Automation Anywhere.

"We must automate everything that can and should be automated," CEO Mihir Shukla said during a keynote at the two-day in-person conference at the Convene conference center in Manhattan. "Especially the things that suck the life out of our employees by squandering their skills."

The Automation Success Platform, generally available now, includes automation tools such as an automation co-pilot, or digital assistant, that can be implemented in different applications, including Salesforce and Genesys.

The platform also provides tools for interactive voice response and a process discovery tool that builds on Automation Anywhere's recent acquisition of FortressIQ. The latter advises enterprises and organizations which part of their processes should be automated next.

There is also a document automation manager that extracts data and documents and transfers it to applications and a center of excellence (CoE) manager that help users build, monitor and scale apps in a centralized command center.

Changing RPA market Automation Anywhere competes with robotic process automation (RPA) vendors such as UiPath and Blue Prism as well as larger software vendors such as Pegasystems that also develop RPA technology. The RPA market, which has boomed over the last decade, ran into turbulence amid the COVID-19 pandemic, market volatility and the proliferation of RPA tools from many vendors. Automation Anywhere and UiPath recently laid off several hundred employees. Meanwhile, Pegasystems on Tuesday unveiled a revamped version of its Robot Studio. UiPath, on Sept. 28, previewed new bot developer capabilities, upgrades to its Automation Hub and new platform intelligence capabilities. "Automation Anywhere seems to be just on the same path as it was five or six years ago," said Alan Pelz-Sharpe, an analyst and founder of Deep Analysis. "It's the last of the RPA companies that are focused on RPA." Automation Anywhere seems to be just on the same path as it was five or six years ago. It's the last of the RPA companies that are focused on RPA. Alan Pelz-SharpeAnalyst and founder, Deep Analysis Unlike five or six years ago when it was more stable, the RPA market is shifting, Pelz-Sharpe said. Instead of focusing just on bots, vendors in the RPA market, including Automation Anywhere and UiPath, are targeting process management and discovery technology. Automation Anywhere would do well to focus more on process management than pure RPA going forward, he said. The appeal of RPA's simplicity seems to have worn out somewhat since most vendors are making tools and systems that are simple to use, according to Pelz-Sharpe. "It's not a great marketplace," he continued. "It's a tough one. They're in a tough spot."