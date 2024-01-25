Google and Hugging Face unveil AI partnership

Google Cloud and open source generative AI platform provider Hugging Face on Thursday revealed they have partnered to enable developers to use Google Cloud's infrastructure for all Hugging Face services.

The new partnership allows developers to train and serve open models using Google Cloud's computing, tensor processing units (TPUs) and GPUs.

Developers can now train Hugging Face models with Google's Vertex AI from the Hugging Face platform.

The partnership also means Hugging Face developers will have access to Cloud TPU v5e AI accelerators and future support for A3 VM virtual machines, which are powered by Nvidia H100 Tensor Core GPUs.

Google and open source It comes as the popularity of open source tools and technologies, such as Meta Llama 2, grows, and amid increasing criticism of models that were once open and are now closed, such as those from OpenAI. For Google, the partnership is a step forward, said Futurum Research analyst Mark Beccue. Google has open source projects like its TensorFlow platform and Kubernetes cluster management system. However, most of its offerings are not open. "[Google] moving towards open source shows how the market is evolving," Beccue said. "We're seeing this trend where there's private pieces to things and there's open source. It's a combination of these for everybody." Moreover, it's important for vendors with proprietary models to not only say they support open source models but also show that they contribute to them, Forrester analyst Mike Gualtieri said. "This is following a very similar pattern to software itself," he said.

Hugging Face's benefit For Hugging Face, the partnership aids its mission of collaborating with different organizations that enables it to create an open platform for developers, according to head of product Jeff Boudier. "This collaboration will help us offer the best of open source through the Hugging Face platform," Boudier said. He added that Google's contribution to open science, its custom hardware offerings of GPUs and TPUs, and the AI and machine learning software platform Vertex AI makes this a viable partnership. Hugging Face already has partnerships with other cloud providers such as AWS and Microsoft. However, what differentiates Google from Microsoft and AWS is that Google employs Jupiter's data center fabric, which enables Google to "create direct connect capability across GPUs," said Gartner analyst Chirag Dekate. "From a model scalability perspective, you can start from the smallest of models and scale to the largest of models with incredible efficiency and performance," he continued.