Meta's new silicon shows a growing trend for AI hyperscalers

Days after Meta said it will release Llama 3 in the coming weeks, the social media giant revealed it is building the next generation of its AI chip.

After unveiling the first Meta Training and Inference Accelerator (MTIA) a year ago, the next generation of the chip is nearly ready, the tech giant said.

The new processor doubles the compute and memory bandwidth of the previous chip, according to Meta.

It will serve ranking and recommendation models for Meta's array of social media platforms.

The introduction of the next generation of the MTIA, on April 10, comes after Meta said it plans to obtain 350,000 Nvidia H100 GPUs by the end of the year.

It also comes as the generative AI race shows no sign of slowing down as others in the race are expected to introduce new models soon.

For example, OpenAI is pushing to release a new version of its GPT large language model (LLM) soon -- GPT-5.

The model, like Meta Llama 3, could provide more problem-solving capabilities than current LLMs and take on more complex tasks like fielding more controversial prompts with fewer hallucinations or inappropriate outputs.