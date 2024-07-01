SK Hynix $75B investment in AI chips shows a growing trend

As the demand for AI chips grows with the popularity of large language models, the demand for compute memory also grows.

In response to that demand, SK Hynix, a South Korea-based company that supplies memory chips to AI vendors such as Nvidia, revealed plans to invest about $75 billion in AI chips through 2028.

The development, on June 30, comes after South Korea said last month it will begin awarding eligible chipmakers financial support that will total about $19 billion.

SK Hynix plans to invest about 80% of the $75 billion into high bandwidth memory (HBM) chips.

High bandwidth memory chips consume less energy than other chips and allow different layers of AI chips to be stacked on top of each other.

A demand for memory chips Other providers of memory chips, such as Micron and Samsung, as well as SK Hynix, have sold out of the chips for 2024 and 2025. The result is high demand for AI memory chips, especially as AI technology is increasingly integrated into different areas such as mobile devices and contact centers. "Basically, there's going to be this continued growth and demand for this," said Futurum Group analyst Dan Newman. "You're seeing this massive frontload of demand for AI chips." Despite tch giants such as Google, Meta, and Microsoft buying thousands of GPUs from Nvidia, there is still a need for sufficient memory within AI systems, Newman added. "Everybody kind of talks about can they get enough Nvidia chips, but they also have to be able to get access to enough memory," he said. "If we're going to continue to train bigger models and continue to offer AI in more of our applications, we're going to need to have the associated compute and memory access to do that." The nearly unquenchable need for access to compute and memory is what is driving AK Hynix and competitors such as Samsung and Micron to seek to expand production of their AI memory chips.