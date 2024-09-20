Amazon offers new generative AI tool for e-commerce sellers

Amazon has a new generative AI tool for independent sellers.

The e-commerce giant introduced in beta Project Amelia, an AI assistant built using Amazon Bedrock.

Amazon Bedrock is a fully managed service from AWS that offers various foundation models from providers such as AI21 Labs, Cohere, Meta, Stability AI as well as Amazon’s own generative AI models.

Project Amelia Amazon said Amelia, the generative AI assistant, uses broad world knowledge and is a selling expert that provides answers and tools to help sellers succeed. With Amelia, introduced on Sept. 19, sellers can ask specific questions and receive summarized information from reliable sources on Seller Central, a dashboard where Amazon sellers manage their accounts. Sellers can also receive sales data and customer traffic information with natural language questions like: "How is my business doing?" Amazon said. The generative AI assistant also will soon be able to offer straightforward resolutions to complex situations, according to the vendor. Amelia exemplifies the rise of generative AI-specific applications.

Providing value However, just one specific model is not sufficient to help enterprises and small business succeed, said Forrester Research analyst Rowan Curran. There is also a need for strong knowledge bases, especially with business-to-business and business-to-consumer marketing and sales lifecycles in which generative AI technology is giving insight, he added. "It's not enough to simply provide a powerful model to differentiate in the market; vendors need to provide value in both the specific, differentiated insights as well as an engaging and intelligible user experience," Curran said. "Providers with access to large amounts of well-curated data about customers and users will be able to deliver on this much more effectively." This is what Project Amelia does. It combines the capabilities of models on Amazon Bedrock with Amazon’s knowledge base. Some AI vendors are not only using broad data but also partnering with e-commerce and communications companies to gain this data. For example, on Sept. 18, OpenAI and T-Mobile revealed a multi-year agreement to create an intent-driven AI decisioning platform called IntentCX. Using T-Mobile data, IntentCX will apply understanding and knowledge about the customer and aim to resolve issues on their behalf. The new IntentCX will launch in 2025.