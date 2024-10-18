Mistral's new small AI models target phones, laptops

AI startup Mistral marked the first anniversary of the release of its open source Mistral 7B model by introducing two new models for the edge.

On Oct. 16, Mistral introduced Ministral 3B and Ministral 8B for on-device computing and at-the-edge use cases. While Mistral is known for its small models, the two Ministral models are the first models for on-edge devices from the AI vendor.

The models can be used to orchestrate agentic workflows and create specialist task workers, according to Mistral. They can be tuned to handle input parsing, route tasks and call APIs using low latency and cost, the vendor added.

The small AI model trend Mistral's new models reflect the use of AI technology across different devices and the growing interest in tiny AI models. Mistral follows the trend from large cloud providers such as Microsoft and Google. For example, Google has the Gemma model family, which are all 2 billion and 7 billion parameters, and Microsoft has its small language model family, Phi. The importance of small models is due to a couple of factors, according to Gartner analyst Arun Chandrasekaran. Smaller models can mean low inferencing costs, he said. It's also easier to run smaller models outside the cloud in on-premises environments and at the edge, on devices. "That's why the models have been slimming down," Chandrasekaran said. "To cater to the need of distributing in resource-constrained environments." Industries such as telecom, automotive and manufacturing are environments where smaller models are sought-after. There is also a push to get the smaller models out to the edge on laptops because of some downsides to centralizing everything in the data center, such as latency, Futurum Group analyst David Nicholson said. While the amount of time to get a response when using ChatGPT is relatively fast right now, users might demand faster outputs. "The expectation is people will get tired of that quickly," Nicholson said. "The expectation is these small models running on the edge are going to leverage the hardware horsepower that's in these new AI laptops."