How to become a natural language processing engineer

Deriving meaning from and conveying information through natural language is a fundamental human ability. As computers advance, they are beginning to understand and share natural language with humans thanks to the field of natural language processing.

The potential for NLP is vast, as it enables computers to comprehend human language and interpret the subtle spoken cues, phrases and inflections that convey mental and emotional states. Although NLP has been around since the 1950s, AI chatbots such as OpenAI's ChatGPT and Google's Gemini are achieving new levels of success when it comes to natural language platforms.

NLP is a complex field that requires strong skills in mathematics, programming and linguistics. Technologists seeking a career in NLP can explore the challenging role of an NLP engineer, which involves a wide range of responsibilities and a comprehensive skill set.

What is natural language processing? NLP is a specialization within the broader field of AI. NLP enables computer systems to decipher and understand human language, whether written text or spoken words. NLP is a multifaceted field that requires comprehensive knowledge of linguistics to understand the concepts and functions of natural language. It also necessitates strong mathematics and machine learning skills to break down, analyze and extract details from text and speech. Finally, NLP engineers need excellent programming skills to create the models and routines used to build NLP platforms for businesses. NLP gathers information and translates natural language into meaningful data or actionable instructions for the computer. Although AI tools and systems often respond to human queries through text, NLP can also pair with text-to-speech technologies to present AI responses as natural speech output. While NLP is a core aspect of increasingly popular generative AI chatbots, it has a wide range of other language-driven use cases, including text analysis and categorization, language translation, grammar checking and spam detection. While generative AI is an important subfield of NLP, the discipline also encompasses areas like translation and sentiment analysis.

What is a natural language processing engineer? An NLP engineer is a high-level technical professional responsible for developing, training and maintaining an organization's NLP projects and integrating NLP into its AI systems. NLP engineers specialize in creating user interfaces (UIs) that enable AI systems to gather useful and actionable insights from natural-language data. In effect, NLP engineers build the bridge between human language and computer understanding. While individual NLP engineers will have varying responsibilities, depending on the goals of their business and projects, they typically support a range of core tasks: Model design. NLP engineers design the algorithms and ML models integrated into NLP systems. These models vary depending on their purpose; for example, sentiment analysis models differ from those used for question answering or generative AI prompt interfaces.

NLP engineers design the algorithms and ML models integrated into NLP systems. These models vary depending on their purpose; for example, sentiment analysis models differ from those used for question answering or generative AI prompt interfaces. Software development. NLP engineers develop and test NLP code, often collaborating with software developers and QA teams. They focus on coding and testing models and algorithms, culminating in the deployment of a working NLP platform.

NLP engineers develop and test NLP code, often collaborating with software developers and QA teams. They focus on coding and testing models and algorithms, culminating in the deployment of a working NLP platform. Training and assessment. NLP engineers use data to train an NLP platform, often working with the data science team. They support deployment with various metrics and KPI monitoring tools to gauge the platform's accuracy, performance and effectiveness in understanding natural-language input.

NLP engineers use data to train an NLP platform, often working with the data science team. They support deployment with various metrics and KPI monitoring tools to gauge the platform's accuracy, performance and effectiveness in understanding natural-language input. Integrations. In many cases, the NLP platform is not useful by itself and is instead intended as a UI front end for a larger AI system. NLP engineers integrate models and NLP platforms into their intended AI applications, such as chatbots or helpdesk systems.

In many cases, the NLP platform is not useful by itself and is instead intended as a UI front end for a larger AI system. NLP engineers integrate models and NLP platforms into their intended AI applications, such as chatbots or helpdesk systems. Ongoing improvement. NLP development is cyclical. Engineers monitor feedback over time to refine models and optimize code. They also further adapt NLP platforms to changing language, such as new slang or localizations, and user needs, such as new features and functions. NLP engineers are almost always part of a broader AI team, collaborating closely with other technical and business professionals, such as the following: AI project managers and platform stakeholders.

Other AI system or platform teams, such as computer vision teams that complement NLP and text-to-speech teams.

Software developers and testers, who help build and maintain the NLP and AI software.

Data scientists and data engineers, who create and supply quality data for ML training.

NLP engineer skills An NLP engineer needs extensive knowledge of linguistics to understand language theory; ML to understand the methodologies and algorithms needed to process language elements; and programming skills to translate that knowledge into software code within an NLP platform. Successful candidates for NLP roles must possess several critical skill sets: Linguistics. Because language is the core of NLP, a keen understanding of language is essential, including structure, syntax and semantics. While it's possible to start an NLP engineering career without linguistics, expertise in that field will strengthen long-term career prospects.

Because language is the core of NLP, a keen understanding of language is essential, including structure, syntax and semantics. While it's possible to start an NLP engineering career without linguistics, expertise in that field will strengthen long-term career prospects. Machine learning. Expertise in ML algorithms, models and advanced techniques -- such as deep learning and recurrent neural networks -- is needed to translate and process language into elements that an AI system can understand. Experience with established ML tools such as PyTorch, Keras and scikit-learn is also beneficial.

Expertise in ML algorithms, models and advanced techniques -- such as deep learning and recurrent neural networks -- is needed to translate and process language into elements that an AI system can understand. Experience with established ML tools such as PyTorch, Keras and scikit-learn is also beneficial. Programming. While NLP engineers might not perform extensive programming, the ability to translate developed NLP models into executable code is essential. Strong knowledge of software architecture, design, comprehensive testing and quality coding in languages like Python, Go, R, Java and C++ is vital.

While NLP engineers might not perform extensive programming, the ability to translate developed NLP models into executable code is essential. Strong knowledge of software architecture, design, comprehensive testing and quality coding in languages like Python, Go, R, Java and C++ is vital. Data science. Models have little value without data. NLP engineers benefit from a knowledge of data science basics, including statistics, data structures, data analysis and data visualization. NLP engineers often work closely with data scientists to curate training data and conduct baseline performance measurements.

Models have little value without data. NLP engineers benefit from a knowledge of data science basics, including statistics, data structures, data analysis and data visualization. NLP engineers often work closely with data scientists to curate training data and conduct baseline performance measurements. Problem-solving. Language is complex and highly nuanced. NLP engineers must use their knowledge of linguistics, ML models, programming and data science to translate business tasks and objectives into a well-conceived NLP platform. Every project is different and poses varied challenges for the NLP engineering team.

Language is complex and highly nuanced. NLP engineers must use their knowledge of linguistics, ML models, programming and data science to translate business tasks and objectives into a well-conceived NLP platform. Every project is different and poses varied challenges for the NLP engineering team. Interpersonal skills. NLP engineers cannot work alone. NLP projects involve programmers, data scientists, operations teams, project stakeholders -- such as project managers and department heads -- and users. This makes soft skills like communication and collaboration important.