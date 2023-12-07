The ERP HR module: Key features explained

The ERP HR module is the software component that enables organizations to handle human resource management for the entire employee lifecycle in their ERP software, from hiring to termination and everything in between. It centralizes employee information and HR processes in one common system and has become even more critical as companies increasingly focus on career development and the employee experience.

What is a human resource module and how does it play into ERP?

An HR module helps an organization use an ERP system to manage everything related to employees. This includes -- but is by no means limited to -- employees' personal information (date of birth, address, nationality, contact information, etc.); employment and job information (position, manager, compensation, grade, etc.); actions and events (transfers, promotions, termination, etc.); employee and manager self-service; performance reviews; compensation planning; and benefits management.

Most ERP HR modules also contain talent management applications to enable companies to manage functions such as recruitment, onboarding, performance management, training and development, and succession planning.

The HR module relates to the rest of the ERP system by enabling companies to manage important employee information while providing the employee data the ERP needs for several business processes, such as logistics and shift scheduling.

The ERP HR module is more commonly known as the human capital management (HCM) module. Traditionally, a standalone HR system was called a human resources management system (HRMS) or human resources information system (HRIS). While these terms are still used, they generally refer to the core HR component that handles basic HR functions, such as employee records and self-service, as part of a larger HCM system.