Microsoft aims for Dynamics 365 cloud migrations

Microsoft launched AIM, a new program designed to help on-premises Dynamics 365 customers with cloud migrations, at its annual partners conference Tuesday.

The Accelerate Innovate Move (AIM) program offers Dynamics AX, Dynamics CRM, Dynamics GP, Dynamics NAV, Dynamics SL and Dynamics 365 Business Central on-premises ERP customers services and tools to move critical business processes to the cloud.

The rapidly evolving pervasiveness of generative AI, which includes Copilot embedded throughout the Dynamics applications portfolio, is requiring customers to move to the cloud to take advantage of the offerings, according to Giovanni Mezgec, vice president at Microsoft, in a blog post.

"Organizations relying on on-premises applications will struggle to compete with peers embracing these AI-powered technologies in the cloud," Mezgec wrote. "It is paramount for companies to migrate their critical business processes to the cloud now."

AIM uses three characteristics for cloud migration projects:

Assessment of the cloud migration, which includes understanding the business value, expected outcomes and steps needed to move from on premises to the cloud.

Access to Microsoft services and support, where customers can use implementation guidance and services from Microsoft and certified partners, including Success by Design, a systematic guide for designing, building and using Dynamics 365 applications. This also includes guidance on using the Microsoft Dynamics 365 Implementation Portal and collaboration with Microsoft FastTrack application architects for eligible customers.

Scaling cloud migrations through licensing offers that enable customers to move critical business processes incrementally as needed.