PLM vs. ALM: Compare the differences

An end-to-end project management system can help employees complete important initiatives. Company leaders should evaluate whether their organization could benefit from using a product lifecycle management system, an application lifecycle management system or both.

Tracking project information is critical, as the data can help companies with product development, product revisions, marketing and customer support. PLM and ALM systems help companies with this important task. Each system specializes in certain areas, but using the two products together can also prove beneficial.

Here's what company leaders should understand about PLM vs. ALM.

What is PLM? Companies use PLM systems to develop a manufactured product. The PLM system includes features for the design phase through the manufacturing process. It stores the project information, such as design documents and manufacturing requirements, from the entire lifecycle of a product in a central database. The PLM system might also push data to other systems, such as an ERP. This capability can improve marketing and sales efforts since those teams can use the project data as well once the product is complete. Using a PLM system can improve project management in various ways, including simplifying reporting.

What is ALM? Companies that are developing software applications use an ALM system. It provides a centralized database in which users store all the files related to software application development, including design documents, software test information and product documentation. Like a PLM, an ALM includes reporting tools. An ALM also offers the ability to control access to ALM data, audit capabilities and workflows for approving new or updated information.