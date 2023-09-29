PLM and PDM software: Learn the differences

Companies use both product lifecycle management software and product data management software during the manufacturing process, but the two software types differ in important ways.

A PLM system helps employees manage a product from concept to retirement, potentially by integrating with other technology. Employees upload the data from each step in the process to the software. PDM software, on the other hand, helps employees manage the data associated with engineering activities.

Learn more about PLM and PDM software as well as the differences between the two.

What is PLM? Manufacturers use product lifecycle management software to track and store data related to all aspects of a product. PLM systems are best for projects that produce a physical product rather than something less tangible, like software. The PLM software tracks new and updated files and data, ensuring that every employee can access needed information and is using the most up-to-date information. A PLM system can integrate with other systems, such as ERP software.

What is PDM? PDM software is a subset of PLM software. A PDM system helps employees track engineering data when developing or updating a product. Examples of data that users can add to a PDM include CAD files, 3D models, and design documents. A PDM can also automate processes, track change orders, and generate bills of material. Using a PDM eliminates the need to share information through email and spreadsheets and ensures that everyone who needs it has access to the most current data. A PDM system can streamline work with third parties, such as external partners and consultants.