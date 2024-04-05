AI reduces the need for humans in talent acquisition

AI affects talent acquisition and has led to staff reductions, with more expected to follow. New data from Lighthouse Research & Advisory shows that approximately 40% of the 1,200 companies surveyed have fewer recruiters today than a few years ago, thanks to the adoption of AI tools.

Lighthouse's 2024 Talent Acquisition Trends study findings, which also included a responses from 1,000 job candidates, align with trends observed in tech layoffs. Recruiters are often among the first to be let go as companies reduce their workforce. This suggests that even when tech industry hiring rebounds, the number of recruiting staff may not. About 60% of the 1,000 job candidates and two-thirds of the 1,200 companies surveyed were in North America.

At an online forum this week hosted by Lighthouse, Ben Eubanks, the firm's chief research officer, noted that most job applicants use AI during the hiring process. These include systems that analyze Zoom interviews to provide immediate feedback and others that assist with job applications and resume tailoring to match specific job postings.

These candidate tools might help now, but they will make it that much harder for recruiters to review resumes when "they all start to look and sound the same," Eubanks said.

He added that he expects AI to reduce talent acquisition headcounts overall. Positions such as scheduling coordinators were the first to go, replaced by AI tools, and "are pretty much gone now," he said.

Despite AI's growing capabilities, there is still room for human-engineered improvements. Sarah Faupel, IT talent acquisition department manager at Enterprise Mobility, which operates subsidiaries such as Alamo and Enterprise car rental brands, shared at the event how her company enhanced its hiring process.

By using a panel approach to interviews, rather than individual or team-based approaches, Enterprise Mobility achieved faster hiring times, Faupel said. The change improved candidate experiences, as applicants didn't need to return for multiple interviews, she explained.