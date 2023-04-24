SAP endorses UiPath RPA for cloud migrations, will embed AI

SAP is forging closer ties with RPA vendor UiPath to help customers move forward on migrations to S/4HANA Cloud.

UiPath's Business Automation Platform is now an SAP Endorsed App, a third-party app that has undergone technical and business validation testing by SAP. The platform, which helps automate processes like testing and eliminating manual migration tasks, is available now through the SAP Store and will be available as a component of Rise With SAP, SAP's initiative to move its customers to S/4HANA Cloud.

SAP CEO Christian Klein unveiled the extended UiPath partnership during SAP's first-quarter 2023 earnings call for financial analysts Friday.

As part of the partnership, UiPath is also committed to running its own business operations on S/4HANA Cloud.

"[UiPath RPA] is going to be tied into Rise with SAP," said Dhruv Asher, senior vice president of technology alliances at UiPath, in an interview with TechTarget Editorial. "When you think about the core value of Rise and migrating to the cloud, it's about the clean core and leveraging our strengths around the Automation Platform for SAP and non-SAP systems."

UiPath Business Automation Platform will act as an extension of the SAP Build development environment and the SAP Signavio process mining application, which helps customers create a migration path from their on-premises environments to the cloud, he said.

"In an S/4HANA migration, UiPath can help maintain the clean core by making sure that you don't need to build custom code or write your own overlay snippets because automation can help you do that," Asher said.

Klein also told investors that SAP will add AI technology like ChatGPT "across the entire SAP portfolio," with more details about the AI integrations to come at the SAP Sapphire conference in May.

"AI is built for business, with capabilities that are built in to deliver strong business outcomes for customers' most critical business functions," Klein said.