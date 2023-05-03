SAP gets dose of AI with IBM Watson

At a time when enterprise IT vendors are tripping over themselves trying to embed the latest AI technologies into their platforms, SAP turned to an old hand: IBM Watson.

SAP has signed a partnership with IBM that embeds IBM Watson into SAP Start, a search interface for SAP cloud applications and SAP S/4HANA Cloud.

The new IBM Watson integration is intended to boost users' productivity with both natural language capabilities and predictive insights.

"This milestone collaboration with IBM aims to provide SAP customers a better user experience, faster decision-making and greater insights to help transform their business processes," SAP CEO Christian Klein said in a press release.

The new digital assistant capabilities in SAP Start will be extended across SAP applications to help users answer questions as well as automate or speed up common tasks, according to the company. IBM Watson is currently available in SAP Concur's TripIt mobile app to assist with travel-related decisions.

It's likely more AI-related news will drop for SAP. During a first quarter 2023 earnings call in April, Klein teased that ChatGPT could make an appearance at the SAP Sapphire conference.

Jumping on the AI bandwagon SAP has been trying to take advantage of IBM Watson capabilities for a while, as shown in the SAP Concur integration. It now looks like it is trying to expand these capabilities to other industry use cases, said R. "Ray" Wang, founder and analyst at Constellation Research. "This is SAP's generative AI moment where they're taking advantage of AI and answering questions around whether SAP has AI-enabled solutions," he said. "Why not go with one of your biggest partners who has been doing this for a while and use that to start the conversation around AI and what they can deliver inside the SAP system?" They are certainly trying to lay up a series of AI ducks in a row with Sapphire coming up, but this is a message to let Wall Street know that they're doing this stuff. Joshua GreenbaumPrincipal, Enterprise Applications Consulting However, the partnership looks more like it's meant to assure investors that SAP is in on the AI bandwagon, said Joshua Greenbaum, principal at Enterprise Applications Consulting. IBM Watson is a "failed technology" that enterprise customers have shown little interest in over the years, he said. AI in general doesn't look like a high priority for SAP customers, Greenbaum said, noting a recent survey from Americas' SAP Users' Group members, which showed AI and machine learning were eleventh in a list of important technologies. Nevertheless, it appears that SAP intends to prove it has a commitment to integrating AI, he said. "They are certainly trying to lay up a series of AI ducks in a row with Sapphire coming up. But this is a message to let Wall Street know that they're doing this stuff," Greenbaum said. "It's blockchain and crypto all over again. It's not going to change the revenue stream or customer success; it's about making SAP look good to investors."