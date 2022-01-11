What are Public-Key Cryptography Standards (PKCS)? Public-Key Cryptography Standards (PKCS) are a set of standard protocols, numbered from 1 to 15. These standards were developed to enable secure information exchange on the internet by using a public key infrastructure (PKI). Over the past three decades, PKCS specifications have made a significant impact on the real-world and practical uses of public key encryption.

Public-Key Cryptography Standards explained PKCS are a set of nonvendor-dependent standards first initiated in the early 1990s. RSA Laboratories devised and published the standards in collaboration with security developers and industry partners from around the world. PKCS specifications are defined for both binary and American Standard Code for Information Interchange data types. They standardize message syntax and specific algorithms, which can be viewed as different levels of abstraction that are independent of each other. However, the specifications only describe message syntax in an abstract manner without specifying the representation format. These standards cover the following: Rivest-Shamir-Adleman (RSA) encryption

RSA signature

password-based encryption

encrypted or cryptographic message syntax

private key information syntax

selected object category and attribute type

certification or authentication request syntax

encryption or cryptographic token interface

personal information exchange syntax

encrypted or cryptographic token information syntax A primary goal of developing PKCS was to make different applications from different vendors interoperable. However, security developers also had other aims, namely, to accelerate the deployment of public key cryptography by vendors, foster more secure communications through extensive cryptography and avoid the errors in typical schemes. RSA Laboratories also published these standards to promote use of its patented cryptography techniques, such as the RSA algorithm and Schnorr signature algorithm.

Public-Key Cryptography Standards evolution and applicability Initially, PKCS did not become industry standards because RSA Laboratories retained control over them. The company still has exclusive power to decide, control or change any aspect of the PKCS specifications. But, over time, several other working groups, such as the Internet Engineering Task Force (IETF) and PKI X.509, adapted some of the standards. Today, these standards are periodically updated, widely implemented in practice and ubiquitously implemented in public key cryptography. They have become the basis for many other de facto standards, such as the following: Secure/Multipurpose Internet Mail Extensions

American National Standards Institute (ANSI) X9 documents

IETF documents

Secure Sockets Layer/Transport Layer Security In addition, many kinds of applications, including web browsers and secure email clients, rely on PKCS to interoperate with each other.