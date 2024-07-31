What is cyber attribution?

Cyber attribution is the process of tracking and identifying the perpetrator of a cyberattack or other cyber operation. In an attribution investigation, security analysts attempt to understand the tactics, techniques and procedures (TTPs) the attackers used, and the "who" and "why" of the attack.

A complex undertaking, cyber attribution demands significant time and resources. Even then, there is no guarantee investigators will identify the perpetrator with reasonable certainly. If they do succeed, the organization might still refrain from making the findings public or pursuing legal action, depending on circumstances and the organization's priorities.

Cyberattacks can have serious consequences for businesses in terms of public relations, compliance, reputation and finances. After an attack, an organization will often launch an attribution investigation to get a more complete picture of the incident itself and to identify the threat actors.

An attribution investigation is sometimes part of an organization's larger incident response plan. This approach can help an organization respond to a cyberattack more effectively while making it easier to launch the attribution effort. The investigation might also be conducted in conjunction with law enforcement agencies, cybersecurity firms or other organizations.

Cyber attribution is often viewed as a tool for reinforcing accountability and bringing cybercriminals to justice. It can also play an important role in protecting against future attacks. Security teams might better understand the TTPs cybercriminals used as well as their objectives and motivations. With such information, security teams can plan better defense and incident response strategies. The information can also yield insight into how best to prioritize their efforts and where to invest their resources.

Challenges of cyber attribution Organizations often lack the resources or expertise needed to do their own cyber attribution, so they might hire outside security experts to assist in or carry out the investigation. However, cyber attribution can be challenging even for them. To identify the threat actors responsible for a cyberattack, experts often conduct extensive forensic investigations. This includes analyzing digital evidence and historical data, establishing intent or motives, and understanding the circumstances that might have played a role in the attack. However, the internet's underlying architecture provides threat actors with an ideal environment for covering their tracks, making it tough for investigators to track down the perpetrators. Hackers typically do not carry out attacks from their own homes or places of business. Usually, they launch their attacks from computers or devices owned by other victims that the attacker has previously compromised. Hackers can also spoof their own Internet Protocol (IP) addresses or use other techniques, such as proxy servers or virtual private networks (VPNs), to confuse attempts at identification. Additionally, jurisdictional limitations can hinder attribution investigations in cross-border efforts because investigators must go through official channels to request help. This can slow down the process of gathering evidence, which must occur as soon as possible. In addition, there is no international consensus about how to approach cyber attribution, nor are there any agreed-upon standards or principles. In some cases, cyber attribution efforts are challenging when attacks originate in nations that refuse to cooperate with investigators in other countries. Such roadblocks can become increasingly problematic when political tensions are already high. Jurisdictional issues can affect the integrity of the evidence and chain of custody.