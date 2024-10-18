The American Water cyberattack: Explaining how it happened

Critical infrastructure increasingly relies on digital technologies to operate. Those same digital technologies can also potentially put critical infrastructure at risk.

Water is among the most important components of infrastructure. Because of this, it also represents a lucrative target for cyberattackers. An attack against critical infrastructure can have severe effects on the lives of individuals, families and businesses.

On Oct. 3, 2024, American Water was breached in what appeared to be a significant cyberattack. The attack involved unauthorized access to American Water's computer networks and systems. American Water responded to the attack by shutting down some of its systems to prevent further risk to its systems. The precise type of attack was not initially disclosed by American Water, though some early speculation claims that it was a ransomware attack.

The incident has once again raised concerns about the vulnerability of critical infrastructure to digital threats and highlighted the ongoing challenges in securing essential services against evolving cyber-risks. The U.S. government has been particularly concerned about the issue for some time, warning in May 2024 that threats to critical infrastructure are severe.

What is American Water? American Water is one of the largest water and wastewater utility companies in the United States. The company was founded in 1886 as American Water Works & Guarantee Company and provides drinking water, wastewater management and other related services to an estimated 14 million people in 14 states. It also provides services to 18 military installations across the country. The company operates through regulated subsidiaries in each state. American Water owns and operates an extensive network of facilities that includes surface water treatment plants, groundwater treatment plants and wastewater treatment plants. American Water also operates more than 53,000 miles of transmission, distribution and collection mains and pipes.

What is the nature of the cyberattack? As of Oct. 10, 2024, full details on the American Water cyberattack have not been publicly disclosed. What is known is American Water became aware of unauthorized activity in its computer networks and systems on Oct. 3, 2024. American Water characterized the unauthorized activity as a "cybersecurity incident," but the specific type or method of attack has not been disclosed. Unauthorized activity is generally a reference to a threat actor somehow gaining access to a system and executing some form of action. That action could be any number of things -- including deploying ransomware, personally identifiable information disclosure or some form of action that could disrupt the operations of a company.

Who was affected? Given the broad use of American Water's services across the U.S., the cyberattack on American Water has the potential to affect many individuals and organizations, including the following: More than 14 million people across 14 states and 18 military installations.

Employees and stakeholders of American Water. While the company has stated its water and wastewater facilities and operations remain unaffected by the incident, the disruption to customer-facing systems has affected service.

Timeline of the attack Oct. 3, 2024: American Water detected unauthorized activity within its computer networks and systems.

American Water detected unauthorized activity within its computer networks and systems. Oct. 3-7, 2024: The company activated incident response protocols, engaged cybersecurity experts and notified law enforcement.

The company activated incident response protocols, engaged cybersecurity experts and notified law enforcement. Oct. 7, 2024: American Water publicly disclosed the cyberattack through an SEC filing and a statement on its website.

American Water publicly disclosed the cyberattack through an SEC filing and a statement on its website. Oct. 8, 2024, onward: Investigation and recovery efforts continue, with systems remaining offline and billing operations paused.

Who was responsible for the attack? As of Oct. 10, 2024, attribution for the attack has not been made. American Water is working alongside law enforcement and third-party cybersecurity experts to determine the nature and scope of the attack, as well as to determine attribution. Among the potential sources of the attack are nation-state actors. U.S. water facilities in 2023 and in 2024 have allegedly been breached by Russian-, Chinese- and Iranian-backed cyberattackers.

What is the impact of this attack? The attack affected American Water several ways, including the following: System shutdowns. American Water had to shut down certain systems, including its online customer portal -- MyWater.

American Water had to shut down certain systems, including its online customer portal -- MyWater. Customer service disruption. With the online portal shut down, customers lost access to the self-service platform.

With the online portal shut down, customers lost access to the self-service platform. Billing suspension. The company paused its billing functions which further disrupts customers. American Water disclosed that it would not charge any late fees or other fees related to billing while the system is down.

The company paused its billing functions which further disrupts customers. American Water disclosed that it would not charge any late fees or other fees related to billing while the system is down. Potential data breach. While not confirmed, there is a risk that customer data might have been compromised.

While not confirmed, there is a risk that customer data might have been compromised. Reputational damage. As a critical infrastructure provider, public trust in American Water's ability to protect its systems and customer data could be affected. American Water said the company does not believe any of its water or wastewater facilities have been negatively affected by the incident. The company did not report any compromise to water quality or service delivery.

How does this compare to other infrastructure attacks? Critical infrastructure attacks -- particularly against water facilities -- are unfortunately not a unique phenomenon. Over the last several years, multiple attacks have occurred, affecting operations and customers alike. Incident Date Nature of Attack Impact Suspected Perpetrators American

Water cyberattack October 2024 Unauthorized

access to computer networks and systems Shutdown of customer service platform and billing operations; water operations unaffected Unknown (investigation ongoing) Chinese infiltration

of U.S.

water systems February 2024 Infiltration of cyber infrastructure Potential for damage to critical infrastructure Chinese

state-sponsored hackers Muleshoe, Texas, water facility hack January 2024 Caused water tank overflow Tank overflowed for 30-45 minutes; no impact on drinking water Russian-linked hackers Veolia North America Municipal Water hack January 2024 Data theft Back-end systems and various software applications taken offline; stolen personal information Unknown (investigation ongoing) North Texas Municipal Water District hack November 2023 Data theft Disrupted operations; phone system affected; no impact on water services Daixin Team (cybercrime group) Municipal Water Authority of Aliquippa attack November 2023 Breach of industrial equipment One pump station operated manually; no impact on water quality or service Cyber Av3ngers (pro-Iran group) Colonial Pipeline ransomware attack May 2021 Ransomware attack Pipeline shut down for

six days; fuel shortages in Southeast U.S. DarkSide

(Russian-speaking cybercriminal group) Oldsmar

water treatment

plant hack February 2021 Attempted manipulation of chemical levels No impact (caught quickly); potential poisoning of water supply Unknown