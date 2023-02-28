How do you build a CPaaS business case?

Communications platform as a service has been gaining popularity for both collaboration and customer service needs, but its business value is not well understood. As with cloud-based unified communications and contact centers, CPaaS can be deployed as a standalone development platform, but most businesses do not have the necessary expertise to justify that.

The benefit of providing more flexibility and control over managing communications applications is what will likely drive CPaaS forward. In legacy environments, these capabilities are limited and often constrained by proprietary technologies that can only be modified by vendors or external parties.

CPaaS opens up new possibilities, enabling IT leaders to think differently about communications technology. This recognition is the starting point for deploying CPaaS. With that, here are two principles for building a business case, even if it's just for a small-scale deployment.

1. Open APIs CPaaS platforms are developer-centric by nature, where open APIs are the building blocks for programmable communications. The pool of developers is rapidly growing. With no limit to creating new applications to enhance communications, CPaaS development is not the sole domain of vendors and integrators. With today's open APIs, businesses have many options for tapping the expertise of developers. The business case for CPaaS has become more attractive as it has grown increasingly easy to boost CPaaS with the advent of no code/low code, either through third parties or in-house. This is not just because open API development costs are affordable, but also for the control CPaaS provides for getting exactly what the organization needs.