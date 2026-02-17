Top 6 podcasts for CIOs to follow

Chief information officers are at the forefront of businesses’ technology plans and IT innovation. As the leader of IT operations, infrastructure and strategic planning, it is imperative that a CIO’s knowledge is up-to-date, accurate and informed. Podcasts provide peer insight with other leaders and offer a broad business perspective as they blend technology with other operations to help CIOs align strategy with business and board priorities.

Podcasts provide a comprehensive and convenient way for CIOs to stay informed about technological, governance and business trends that impact their role. Created and hosted by industry experts, analysts and journalists, these six podcasts have high listener ratings and episode frequency and are ranked based on Spotify reviews.

1. Technovation with Peter High

Produced by Metis Strategy, Technovation with Peter High examines the trends and influences transforming business. High hosts each episode and is joined by executives to explore developments affecting organizations.

Recent topics include the following:

Artificial intelligence.

Emerging technologies.

Host: Peter High, president at Metis Strategy.

Episode frequency: Biweekly.

Where to listen: Spotify, Apple Podcasts, YouTube and the Metis Strategy website.

Reviews: 5/5 (according to Spotify).

2. The Data Chief

The Data Chief examines how data and analytics continue to transform the way the world conducts business. Episodes are released every other Wednesday and feature guest experts sharing case studies, trends and the latest developments in data.

Recent topics include the following: