Top 6 podcasts for CIOs to follow
In 2026, CIOs need to stay aware of the technologies and events impacting their businesses. Listening to these six podcasts will help CIOs stay abreast of trends and developments.
Chief information officers are at the forefront of businesses’ technology plans and IT innovation. As the leader of IT operations, infrastructure and strategic planning, it is imperative that a CIO’s knowledge is up-to-date, accurate and informed. Podcasts provide peer insight with other leaders and offer a broad business perspective as they blend technology with other operations to help CIOs align strategy with business and board priorities.
Podcasts provide a comprehensive and convenient way for CIOs to stay informed about technological, governance and business trends that impact their role. Created and hosted by industry experts, analysts and journalists, these six podcasts have high listener ratings and episode frequency and are ranked based on Spotify reviews.
1. Technovation with Peter High
Produced by Metis Strategy, Technovation with Peter High examines the trends and influences transforming business. High hosts each episode and is joined by executives to explore developments affecting organizations.
Recent topics include the following:
-
Artificial intelligence.
-
Emerging technologies.
Host: Peter High, president at Metis Strategy.
Episode frequency: Biweekly.
Where to listen: Spotify, Apple Podcasts, YouTube and the Metis Strategy website.
Reviews: 5/5 (according to Spotify).
2. The Data Chief
The Data Chief examines how data and analytics continue to transform the way the world conducts business. Episodes are released every other Wednesday and feature guest experts sharing case studies, trends and the latest developments in data.
Recent topics include the following:
-
GenAI best practices.
-
Responsible AI.
-
Industry-specific data and analytics case studies.
-
Data-driven personalization.
-
AI upskilling and the future of work.
Host: Cindi Howson, chief data and AI strategy officer at ThoughtSpot.
Episode frequency: Every other Wednesday.
Where to listen: Spotify, Apple Podcasts, YouTube, and the ThoughtSpot website.
Reviews: 4.9/5 (according to Spotify).
3. Your Undivided Attention
Your Undivided Attention is a podcast produced by the Center for Humane Technology. Co-hosts Tristan Harris, Aza Raskin and Daniel Barcay talk to other thought leaders to look closely at how emerging technologies are influencing the present and future of humanity.
Recent topics include the following:
-
AI and its influence on geopolitics.
-
AI and the future of work.
-
Social media and its role in mental health.
Hosts: Tristan Harris, co-founder of Center for Humane Technology; Aza Raskin, co-founder of Center for Humane Technology and co-founder of Earth Species Project; Daniel Barcay, executive director of Center for Humane Technology.
Episode frequency: Every other Thursday.
Where to listen: Spotify, Apple Podcasts, YouTube, and the Center for Humane Technology website.
Reviews: 4.9/5 (according to Spotify)
4. The Cloudcast
The Cloudcast looks at the intersection of cloud and AI. Co-hosts Aaron Delp and Brian Gracely share the latest trends and developments in areas such as cloud, platform engineering, DevOps andopen source.. Experts and executives join Delp and Gracely to discuss their experiences of cloud and AI in business.
Recent topics include the following:
-
AI and cloud trends.
-
Artificial general intelligence (AGI).
-
The future of PaaS.
Hosts: Aaron Delp, global head of technical marketing at Mistral AI, and Brian Gracely, senior director portfolio strategy at Red Hat.
Episode frequency: Biweekly.
Where to listen: Spotify, Apple Podcasts, YouTube, and the Cloudcast website.
Reviews: 4.8/5 (according to Spotify).
5. Me, Myself, and AI
Me, Myself, and AI is a podcast from MIT Sloan Management Review. It examines the future of artificial intelligence and invites leaders from the forefront of AI and business to share their experiences and insights. Recent guests include Ronnie Chatterji, chief economist at OpenAI, and Vishal Gupta, engineering manager of machine learning at Reddit.
Recent topics include the following:
-
AI and its influence on economies.
-
AI and the future of the workforce.
Host: Sam Ransbotham, AI editor at MIT Sloan Management Review and professor of analytics at Boston College’s Carroll School of Management.
Episode frequency: Bimonthly.
Where to listen: Spotify, Apple Podcasts, YouTube, and the MIT Sloan Management Review website.
Reviews: 4.8/5 (according to Spotify).
6. Gartner ThinkCast
Gartner ThinkCast is a podcast that shares insights into the digital era from top executives and Gartner analysts. Each week, host Karen Lockhart interviews guests to discuss how leaders can build more successful teams and organizations in today's changing business and economic landscape.
Recent topics include the following:
-
Build, buy, or bring-your-own AI.
-
HR in the era of AI.
Host: Karen Lockhart, senior director of consulting at Gartner, and other Gartner experts.
Episode frequency: Weekly.
Where to listen: Spotify, Apple Podcasts, YouTube, Google podcasts, Stitcher and the Gartner website.
Reviews: 4.7/5 (according to Spotify).
Harriet Jamieson is a senior manager on the IT Strategy team at TechTarget covering CIO and ESG topics.