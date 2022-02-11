Google boosts AI customer experience

Google Cloud Platform plans to invest in customer experience, globally. It will open a number of offices, expand its customer success operations and a training lab, as well as launch a professional services group to get users on their way with Google AI and Vertex AI machine learning platforms.

The company's latest efforts include an AI focus, said John Jester, Google Cloud vice president of customer experience, because it's at the core of many new products, businesses and experiences users have built in the cloud.

"We [aspire] to train 40 million people on Google Cloud," Jester said. "Every customer conversation I have, every partner conversation I have comes back to there just aren't enough cloud experts on the planet to support this massive wave of migration and adoption."

The investments include new or expanded offices in Argentina, Poland, India, Mexico and Portugal. Accenture veterans Lee Moore and Sunil Rao will, respectively, join Google's customer experience and customer success teams. Their goals are to enable users to get more out of their AI and analytics subscriptions and other Google Cloud services.

A diagram of the new Google Cloud Vertex AI managed ML platform.