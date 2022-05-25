Lob launches direct mail automation platform

Direct mail marketing is making a comeback, thanks to Millennials' enthusiastic response and marketing automation technology that reduces the cost, environmental impact and the general nuisance it caused in past decades.

Lob, a direct mail automation vendor, hopes to capitalize on the revival of paper marketing mail. The company released a no-code web platform today to enable U.S.-based marketers to use its APIs, which developers use to integrate into many CRM and marketing automation systems since the company launched in 2015.

Marley Spoon, a meal-kit vendor that competes with the likes of HelloFresh and Blue Apron, is a Lob customer. The company has found success with direct mail to acquire new customers and also to target lapsed subscribers, said Malin Dettmann-Levin, Marley Spoon's CRM lead.

The reactivation effort begins with segmenting lapsed customers according to recency, frequency and monetary transactions; meaning, Marley Spoon sends a four- by six-inch postcard to repeat customers who bought the most food, starting with those who most recently quit. Using data-driven segments as part of a coordinated multi-channel campaign – rather than blanketing a whole geographical region -- makes sense from a cost and tactical perspective, Dettmann-Levin said.

Because Lob is limited to U.S. customers and the Berlin-based Marley Spoon caters to customers in many countries, Dettmann-Levin uses multiple tech vendors to execute direct mail campaigns. Lob is more straightforward, she said, as it integrates tightly with Iterable, the company's CRM. Lob also has features the others don't have, such as web hooks to activate campaigns, customer data automation and tools to more closely track reactivations.

"In other regions, you don't really know what's going on," Dettmann-Levin said.