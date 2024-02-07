Email marketers feel Google, Yahoo DMARC policy change

Marketers who send 5,000 or more emails at a time to Yahoo and Gmail addresses will be blocked if they don't adhere to authentication protocols, starting this month.

This comes on top of Google deprecating third-party cookies in Chrome this year, which it began with 1% of users last month. Google plans to phase out third-party cookies for the rest of Chrome's users -- who account for almost two-thirds of browser users worldwide -- in the second half of 2024.

It all adds up to a data squeeze on marketers. As privacy standards get tighter, they will have to find new sources of data to drive their campaigns, because AI and personalization software require more and more data to accurately pitch to individual customers.

Email channels get smarter Google and Yahoo jointly announced the adoption of three well-known email authentication standards: Sender Policy Framework; DomainKeys Identified Mail; and Domain-Based Message Authentication, Reporting and Conformance (DMARC). They all work together to combat spoofing, an email impersonation tactic that bad actors use to gain access to enterprise networks -- or that unethical marketers use to hijack legitimate servers to send large amounts of spam. Updating email policies will be straightforward for those who have privileges to edit email metadata -- or a Cloudflare account, which has a DMARC management tool. It becomes more complicated in large corporations where red tape can delay process updates or for marketers who use third-party bulk sending services. Further complicating matters: When a company gets spoofed by a spammer, Google and Yahoo count the spoofed emails toward the cap of 5,000 emails allowed to be sent to their users at a time. If that wasn't enough, Google and Yahoo will require bulk emailers to provide working unsubscribe mechanisms for email recipients by June. Constellation Research analyst Liz Miller said Yahoo and Google's antispam efforts are similar to the U.S. government's attempts to limit robocalls and telemarketing. But it's a lot harder with email. Google and Yahoo are adopting three email authentication standards to combat spoofing. "Bad actors out there who leverage email as part of their scams -- or marginally ethical businesses -- have really kind of figured out how to skirt a vast majority of the email authentication initiatives," Miller said. "What Google, Yahoo and other mail providers are trying to figure out is, '[How do] we think about protecting our users in the same way that [telephony] carriers do to protect their customers?'" Yet email remains a dominant marketing channel. Startups such as Cohora, however, propose other methods of reaching customers by generating more first-party data, which a company can own. Cohora builds customer community sites, hosts reviews and in turn enables companies to have direct interaction with their customers. "Email has withstood the test of time because it continues to drive results, especially when the consumer has a relationship with a brand," said Manu Mathew, CEO at Cohora. "I think part of the reason Google and Yahoo have introduced these things is you get folks that are prospecting [on a mass scale], trying to get you to become a customer," he said. "And then there are brands who fail to build a relationship with you -- even though a relationship is five years old, you haven't talked to them in four years, and they [continue] to bombard you with emails." Another component of email disconnect, Mathew said, is when an e-commerce platform serves as a communications middleman between the customer and the company they're buying from. For instance, Shopify manages many notifications for its nearly 5 million stores. Often, messages -- such as unsubscribe requests -- get lost or somehow remain unforwarded, which confuses the customer relationship.