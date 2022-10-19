Qualtrics tackles contact center experience measurement

The happier contact center agents are at work, the better service they provide and -- by extension -- a better customer experience, says CX conventional wisdom.

Qualtrics aims to measure that for users with a new product line, CrossXM, that analyzes contact center experience data as it relates to CX data. The new tools aim to expose where customer satisfaction scores (CSATs) are sagging in a contact center operation and, through analytics, identify why -- and suggest remediations.

"Most people believe that happy, engaged employees go the extra mile to deliver the best possible experience to customers," said Brad Anderson, president of products and engineering at Qualtrics. "So the question that everybody has is, 'What are the levers in the employee experience that are going to increase their engagement?'"

The first CrossXM tool, CrossXM Employee and Customer Analytics, is currently available. It measures how manager support, career development, recognition and compensation figure into how contact center agents and field service technicians feel about their job -- and how it directly influences how customers they help feel about the company. It also shows how the lack of those employee experience (EX) boosters can negatively affect customer satisfaction.

CrossXM can also measure how automations of low-level service problems affect perceptions of both the customer and contact center agents. For example, automating online account password changes may boost experience scores from customers, who don't have to wait on hold to do it, and for agents, who don't have to spend a chunk of their shifts changing passwords.

Qualtrics designed CrossXM Employee and Customer Analytics for organizations that have a large number of customer-facing employees, Anderson said, which makes the contact center the biggest potential user. Qualtrics believes customers in the retail and healthcare verticals may find it a useful tool as well to surface areas to improve service.

"None of us wake up in the morning and say, 'I want to call the call center,'" Anderson said. "The call center becomes the point where customer experiences are falling short, because you call the call center as a last resort."