Oracle drops a truckload of CX-centric generative AI agents

Oracle released a bevy of AI agents for CX users in marketing, sales and service.

Adding to a slew the company released last fall, the latest agents include marketing agents such as Program Planning Agent, which defines the goals, audience, and core narratives for a campaign. The Program Brief Agent summarizes a potential campaign's objectives, target audiences, messages, content requirements and recommended tactics. The Buying Group Agent helps marketers more efficiently target buying groups, a common scenario in B2B settings -- where coordinated sales teams sell to a customer's buying team.

On the sales side, the Contact Insights Agent simplifies outreach planning by surfacing insights on people and their importance within an account. The Quote Generation Agent analyzes information from documents fed into it -- examples might include emails, drawings, and other specified requirements -- and speeds the process of recommending products and configurations reflecting current price schedules. The Renewal Agent creates briefs that analyze product usage, offer profitability insights and contain upsell recommendations for customers when it's time to re-up subscriptions or orders.

For contact center-based service teams, the Customer Self-Service Agent enables customers to answer their own questions, create tickets, and escalate queries to a human service representative when needed. The Attachment Processing Agent extracts and summarizes data from file attachments to resolve service requests faster.

For field service teams, the Start-of-Day Agent summarizes technician assignments, and the Work Order Scheduling Agent creates a day plan with an eye toward efficiency in service delivery.

This is a partial list of the agents Oracle released. A more comprehensive rundown is available here. Customers and partners can also create, test, deploy and manage their own custom AI agents with Oracle's AI Agent Studio for Fusion Cloud Applications platform.