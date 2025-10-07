Oracle adds AI agents to Fusion CX applications cloud stack

Oracle this week formally released agents for marketing, sales and service for users of Fusion Cloud CX applications.

The company rolled out 15 AI agents in total.

Highlights for marketers include Account Product Fit agent, which uses Ideal Customer Profiles or ICPs and predictive scoring to determine which customers are most likely to make a purchase.

For sales, Deal Advisor agent aggregates content from product and pricing documents, customer references and use cases to put subject-matter expertise into the hands of sales representatives quickly. For customer service, a self-service agent can be deployed to websites, customer portals and mobile devices.

Oracle has an advantage in that many of its customers are running all-Oracle or mostly Oracle cloud software and data systems, said Brent Leary, cofounder of CRM Essentials, a consulting and advisory firm. Single-vendor application and infrastructure stacks are more tightly integrated and come ready-made for automation with AI agents.

"It allows them to layer on not just generic or general-purpose AI, but to really get specific," Leary said. "They own their own data centers, they talk about being able to go from bare metal all the way up to the application layer, and there aren't a whole lot of companies that can do everything [like that]."

Oracle's Service Clustering AI agent uses generative AI to group similar tickets to make solving issues more efficient.

Leary added that such simplification and interconnectedness pave the road to ROI for agentic AI rollouts. So, while Oracle might be able to find new customers for its CX tools, chances are these agents will first appeal to current customers.

"When you already have your foot in the door with tens or maybe hundreds of thousands of customers, those will be the quickest opportunities," Leary said. "They're not only looking for the platforms, they're really looking for guidance on what to do [with agentic AI], and how to do it."

While Salesforce and ServiceNow appear to be wrestling for control of the management of each other's -- and other third parties such as AWS's -- AI agents, Oracle hasn't yet heavily invested in that competitive battle. The company does offer agent management and orchestration tools in Oracle AI Studio.

"It's not as dramatic a problem for us, but we still provide the extensions and accelerators and advisory services for AI partners," said Rob Pinkerton, senior vice president at Oracle. "We have all of the same sort of tools and services; we just don't have to market them as much because we also have all the compute capacity, and a lot of our customers are generally on an Oracle stack for the most part."

Oracle released its agents in conjunction with its AI World user conference, October 13-16, in Las Vegas.

