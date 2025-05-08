The brutal customer experience lesson of Nike's RTFKT NFTs

This isn't a story about Nike NFTs. It's a story of brutal customer experience.

But first, let's flash back three years, when brands such as Gap and PacSun were issuing non-fungible tokens (NFTs). Salesforce at one point floated an NFT platform for its users to market their own NFTs. Art collectors had poured hundreds of millions of dollars into NFTs, and corporate brands wanted a piece of the action -- and enthusiasm -- in this Web 3.0 creative world.

The apparel companies' idea was that buyers of branded NFTs could show off virtual threads in gaming environments or wherever they had a digital avatar. Furthermore, some NFTs held actual monetary value and could be sold and traded with other collectors. But not everyone was sold on NFTs, as their environmental costs could be absurd, depending on the blockchain with which they were associated.

Many, however, bought in.

Three years later, for NFT buyers, the market is way down from its volume and pricing peaks earlier this decade. One pundit describes the current time as "NFT winter."

For the companies supporting NFTs, it leaves a dilemma: Keep customer enthusiasm going by adding NFT content at some cost of maintenance, or archive and mostly devalue the digital commodities you've sold?

If Nike's experience is any yardstick, your company had better plan to keep the NFT lights on for longer for three years. Nike did that, selling its RTFKT (pronounced "artifact") NFT digital shoes to collectors and profiting every time an NFT traded hands on secondary NFT markets such as OpenSea.

But then Nike shut down the project in January. It quit producing RTFKT NFTs, causing the value of existing NFTs to plummet. That got plenty of attention, drawing brickbats from social media.

To add insult to injury, the NFTs became temporarily inaccessible as Nike moved them from one blockchain to another.

And it gets even uglier.