It's coming: The wild world of metaverse shopping

LAS VEGAS -- The metaverse might be in its exploratory, developmental stages, but retailers are ready to pounce on the idea of selling virtual things in virtual worlds to real people for real money.

At the Shoptalk conference here this week, apparel companies Forever 21 and PacSun showed off their fledgling forays into metaverse shopping. Forever 21 partnered with social gaming platform Roblox to enable consumers to set up their own stores in a place called Shop City. It offers exclusive items created with popular influencers on the platform and sets up custom stores with other influencers. Consumers wear the brands' clothes as they interact with others on the platform

PacSun offers virtual clothing items for sale in the Roblox Avatar Marketplace, with logo merchandise. Some of the PacSun items mirror clothing that can be purchased in the physical world, others -- such as gold wings -- can be found in only the Roblox virtual environment.

Brieane Olson, president of PacSun, discusses her company's foray into metaverse retailing in Roblox with Joe Laszlo, vice president of content at Shoptalk.

Gap bursts on to NFT market Gap Inc. collaborated with digital artist Frank Ape to create non-fungible token (NFT) versions of Gap clothing called Gap Threads sold on Tezos, an open source blockchain that is more energy-efficient than Ethereum, which is notorious for its power consumption. Gap Threads was an experiment to market virtual merchandise, said John Strain, Gap Inc. chief digital and technology officer. Consumer enthusiasm surprised the company when all three editions of the Gap Threads NFTs -- Common, Rare and Epic, each more expensive than the last -- quickly sold out last January. Strain said 40,000 Commons sold in 48 hours for the equivalent of about $8 each, the buyers of which were eligible to buy Rare editions. When the 1,000 Rare Gap NFTs dropped, they sold out in three minutes for the equivalent of about $25 each. The Epic edition, which came with physical, real-world version of a one-of-a-kind hoodie, sold out in 30 seconds to collectors who had purchased four Common and two Rare Gap Thread NFTs, for about $415 each. "This was a mashup between the crypto community and the mainstream," Strain said. More importantly, he added, the lesson Gap learned was that NFTs are a viable way to find new customers. Shoppers opened 21,000 new crypto wallets to buy their NFTs.