AI companies losing public trust in safety

Most Americans think AI companies prioritize profits over safety, and recent missteps have reinforced that perception, experts say.

Bad publicity follows the industry as it presses forward with AI advancements billed as immensely valuable to business and people's lives. The latest example was OpenAI's attempt last week to wow the world with its voice improvements in ChatGPT.

Actress Scarlett Johansson accused the company of copying her voice from the Spike Jonze-directed romance film "Her," in which a lonely writer falls in love with an AI companion. OpenAI denied the accusation, and The Washington Post cited records this week showing the company did not copy Johansson's voice.

The controversy came the same week in which Jan Leike, who headed OpenAI's safety team, left the company. Leike said on X, formerly known as Twitter, that the company's "safety culture and processes have taken a backseat to shiny products."

OpenAI disbanded Leike's Superalignment team after his departure. Other companies that have restructured or scaled back AI safety efforts include Amazon, Google, Meta, Microsoft and X, fueling criticism that profit eclipses ethics.

"AI ethics washing is rampant," said Kashyap Kompella, CEO of consulting firm RPA2AI Research. "Many companies have grand statements of their responsible AI principles, but most of it is performative theater, a tick-in-the-box exercise."