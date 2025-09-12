5 types of AI agents and how to choose the right one

While all AI agents carry out tasks autonomously, how they interpret user input and complete tasks can vary. Hence, there are various types of AI agents, each with unique inner workings and optimal use cases.

AI agents are autonomous systems capable of carrying out business workflows and actions, such as installing software applications, configuring user accounts or posting content to social media.

The ability to perform complex actions makes AI agents different from other types of AI systems, such as chatbots. A chatbot answers questions and shares information with users, while an AI agent can undertake complex actions, often involving multiple steps that the agent performs independent of human prompting.

There are five main types of AI agents: simple reflex, model-based reflex, goal-based, utility-based and learning agents. Understanding the differences between each type can help businesses choose the right type of agent for a given need.

5 types of AI agents

AI agents are categorized by how they work. For example, simple reflex agents use predefined rules to guide actions, whereas other agent types use AI models to function.

Moreover, different types of agents focus on different ways to solve problems. For instance, goal-based agents work backwards from a goal to identify the steps needed to reach it. In contrast, utility agents consider multiple goals to make workflows as efficient as possible.

The following five types of agents each have unique characteristics and capabilities for organizations to consider.

1. Simple reflex agents

Simple reflex agents are the most basic type of AI agent in widespread use today. They work by using predefined rules to determine how to respond to a user request.

For example, consider an agent whose purpose is to help drivers determine the fastest way to move from a point of origin to a destination. If the agent has access to preplanned routes between the two locations, it can provide instructions. However, it can't modify routes or add locations not represented in its data.

Simple reflex agents can only respond to requests that align with their predefined rules. However, an advantage of simple reflex agents is that they are relatively easy to implement because they don't require complex technology. In addition, agent behavior is predictable and consistent because developers can define how agents should respond to a given condition.

2. Model-based reflex agents

As the term implies, a model-based reflex agent uses an AI model to guide actions. The model could be a large language model, which is helpful in cases where agents must interpret a wide range of input. Model-based reflex agents might also use smaller models to support a more limited range of actions.

Model-based reflex agents work by using a model to predict how an action will change the state of an environment. For example, consider an agent designed to navigate a self-driving car through a city. The agent would approach the task step-by-step, anticipating how each left or right turn changes the car's location. By repeating this process, the agent guides the car toward its ultimate destination.

Model-based reflex agents excel in situations where the agent doesn't know all variables ahead of time. This might be useful if, for instance, a self-driving car must navigate a city where traffic conditions change rapidly. Working through the trip step-by-step and reacting in real time to problems like a blocked intersection are helpful.

That said, because model-based reflex agents focus on step-by-step problem-solving, they might not work as efficiently as agents that focus on achieving a desired outcome as quickly as possible.

3. Goal-based agents

Like model-based reflex agents, goal-based agents also use an AI model to guide actions. The key difference is that, instead of trying to arrive at a particular outcome by determining which steps will lead there, goal-based agents work backwards. They first identify the goal they want to achieve, then determine how to achieve it.

For instance, instead of guiding a car step-by-step toward a destination, a goal-based agent would identify the entire route necessary to arrive at the destination and then follow that route. The route could end up being the same as the one charted by a model-based reflex agent, but the process of determining it is different.

Goal-based agents are best for situations where conditions are predictable and consistent. For instance, while a goal-based agent might not be ideal for guiding a car through a city with unpredictable traffic conditions, it could work better for charting a long-distance travel route, where localized problems -- like a traffic jam that delays traffic by a few minutes -- don't have a significant effect on the overall outcome.

However, a goal-based agent might fail when facing conditions it did not expect to encounter because they were not represented in its model.

4. Utility-based agents

A utility-based agent distinguishes itself from other agent types by focusing on maximizing the overall efficiency of its actions.

Utility-based agents weigh the benefits and drawbacks of each possible approach to completing a task and determine which method will maximize the pros and minimize the cons.

For instance, a utility-based agent that navigates a self-driving car would consider more than just how to get from point A to point B as quickly as possible. It might also factor in gas efficiency, tolls and access to rest stops or service stations, since these factors matter to many passengers.

Utility-based agents work well when optimizing for multiple competing goals is desirable. However, they're less efficient in scenarios where one clear priority exists because they waste resources assessing irrelevant criteria.

5. Learning agents

Learning agents use the output of previous actions to guide future actions. This distinguishes them from agents that rely only on AI models to determine how they approach a problem.

The main advantage of learning agents is that they can accommodate unexpected variables. For instance, imagine an agent guiding a self-driving car. When the car attempts to make a turn identified as part of the route, its sensors detect that the road is closed. In this case, the agent would learn from this outcome that the data represented in its model is inaccurate and would change its behavior accordingly by turning and rerouting the car.