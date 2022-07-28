8 items to include on an ERP demo scorecard, with template

The ERP software demo is an important part of the ERP selection process, but evaluation team members who attend multiple ERP demos may forget key parts of the meeting or start mixing up aspects of the vendors' software. Creating vendor scorecards for team members to fill out could reduce confusion and improve the overall ERP implementation process.

Potential categories to include on these scorecards are the vendor's company history and availability of multiple languages and currencies in the software.

Here's why vendor scorecards are important, as well as some items to include on an ERP demo scorecard.

Why using scorecards for an ERP demo is important An ERP software evaluation team will likely find vendor demo scorecards valuable for various reasons, including the following: 1. They help with objectivity One or more members of the team may have developed a good working relationship with one vendor prior to the demos, which can lead to favoritism. Team members scoring each vendor using the same criteria will hopefully reduce this. 2. They help participants remember what worked and what didn't After watching multiple ERP vendors' demos, evaluation team members may have trouble remembering the details from each presentation. Filling out a scorecard for each ERP demo can help team members track the positives and negatives during the demo, while the presentation is still top-of-mind. 3. They provide a framework for vendor comparison Using the same template for evaluation makes it easier to compare team members' feedback after the demos, since everyone uses the same ratings system. Scorecards can also reveal differing impressions of the software if team members' ratings in a certain category are all over the map. For example, if one team member gives a vendor a high score for software integration and another team member gives the vendor low marks, the team can follow up with the vendor and get more details about the product's software integration. 4. They remind team members to focus on certain features During the demo, vendors may emphasize particular software features, but those features may not be important to the company. Vendor scorecards can remind team members about the software features that do matter and prompt team members to steer the vendor toward discussion of the key ERP software features.

How to create the ERP vendor demo scorecard Some best practices for creating the vendor demo scorecard can make using them easier and more effective. Team members should rate items using a five-point scale, with a score of "1" indicating "Completely does not meet the requirement/need of the organization" and "5" indicating "Completely meets the requirement/need of the organization." In cases where team members are rating particular items, such as requirements, they should fill in the items before the demo, so everyone is evaluating the same factors. Weighting each section differently, so some items take precedence over others, could be useful for some teams. For example, the "Functionality" section may account for 50% of the overall score, while another section like "Company History" may only account for 5% of the overall score. Team members should rate each vendor separately, and the scorecard should include separate tables for each vendor. ERP vendor demo scorecard template