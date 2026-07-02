Connected workers are industrial AI's proving ground

AI in industrial settings is not new. Its role is changing, however, as it becomes more autonomous and agentic.

For years, industrial AI has helped production managers, plant supervisors and field workers with predictive tools and analytics they can access from workstations, dashboards and mobile tablets. That has value: Better predictions can help teams spot equipment failures earlier, plan maintenance more effectively and make better operational decisions.

But the more important shift is not that agentic AI is suddenly making industrial equipment fully autonomous: That is not where most organizations are today.

The near-term shift is that AI is starting to move closer to execution. It can help interpret signals, recommend next actions, create or route work orders, check parts availability, connect field data to back-end systems and help teams decide what should happen next. And that is where industrial AI could prove its worth now: in the handoff between systems, agents and frontline workers.

In a recent TechTarget podcast on agentic industrial AI and the indispensable connected worker, Innovapptive CEO Sundeep Ravande said industrial AI is shifting from standalone copilots and analytics toward execution-driven AI that embeds intelligence in critical workflows and coordinates worker activity.

His key point is simple: Insights by themselves do not create value. The value comes when an insight is converted into action on the front line.

Connected workers turn insight into action That distinction matters. In an industrial setting, action usually means a maintenance task, safety check, repair, inspection, work order, part request or operational decision. And the people closest to that work are often frontline workers: machine operators, maintenance technicians, safety inspectors, warehouse workers and field teams. Agentic AI does not make those workers less important. In fact, it might make their judgment more important. That is because AI is becoming more involved in actions that touch real equipment, safety risks, supply chain dependencies, downtime costs and compliance requirements. An agent can recommend a step, trigger a workflow or help coordinate work, but the consequences are not abstract. They show up on the plant floor, in the field or inside an operating environment where the wrong context can create real problems. That makes connected workers more important, not less. Frontline workers sit between back-end systems, such as ERP, enterprise asset management (EAM) and supply chain software, and the physical work happening on the plant floor or in the field. If their work is not captured in the system of record as it happens, the AI agent might act on stale, incomplete or wrong context. That can make an impact quickly. An AI agent might recommend a maintenance action based on a sensor reading, but the part might have already been replaced. A machine might appear available in one system, even though a safety issue was recorded somewhere else. A work order might look incomplete because a technician updated a paper form, text message or spreadsheet instead of the official system. In each case, the AI might be analyzing the wrong version of reality. Insights by themselves are not worth much. The real value of industrial AI comes from how those insights are interpreted, trusted and put into action. And for AI-generated insights to be accurate, the enterprise needs accurate data from the front line, including both machine data and the observations of the people who operate, maintain and repair the equipment. That makes connected workers the practical bridge between industrial AI and real operational execution. Human-in-the-loop has quickly become an overused phrase. Vendors use it to suggest that people remain in control while AI does its work. In industrial settings, however, that human role is more than a governance talking point; it can also be a safety net in both the figurative and physical sense. Human judgment can prevent bad recommendations from turning into bad actions. That was true before AI, and it will remain true as AI becomes more agentic. This distinction matters because industrial AI agents are not autonomous equipment. Most of the value today comes from supporting and coordinating work, not letting machines or agents make every decision on their own.

Connected worker platforms are the frontline layer Connected workers matter before, during and after AI adoption. Assisting frontline industrial workers is not only an agentic AI story. From a practical standpoint, it is really a story about empowering connected workers, whether the technology is AI, mobile software, collaboration tools, digital work instructions or something else entirely. The Plex Connected Worker application is a useful example. Rockwell Automation has expanded its SaaS manufacturing execution system (MES) and smart manufacturing platform with capabilities meant to address practical industrial problems: worker shortages, skills gaps, safety, productivity, knowledge transfer and maintenance execution. The labor and skills shortage angle matters. But the point is not simply to automate low-skill, repetitive work; it is also to capture knowledge that often lives in the heads of experienced workers and make it available to newer or less experienced employees. That makes connected worker software more about enhancement than replacement. This distinction is important because replacement is often the shadow hanging over agentic AI conversations, whether vendors intend that or not. Connected worker platforms point to a different story. They can help employees follow guided and interactive work instructions, access documentation, report incidents, capture field information, collaborate with colleagues and understand maintenance or production tasks more clearly. That work matters even before AI enters the picture. Rockwell Automation is not alone: ERP and industrial software vendors have added connected worker and manufacturing execution capabilities through acquisitions and product expansion. QAD acquired Redzone, IFS acquired Poka, and Epicor acquired eFlex Systems, for example. The pattern is clear: Vendors want the frontline layer closer to the systems that plan, record and govern industrial work. Connected worker platforms help industrial teams manage jobs, instructions, safety steps, field work and analytics across mobile and desktop devices.

Connected worker tools are not just digital checklists A digitized work instruction is useful, but digitizing the instruction is not the same as improving execution. The worker still has to understand the task, apply it to the situation in front of them and know when the standard instruction does not fit the real-world condition. That is the difference between giving someone a digital checklist and improving how industrial work actually gets done. Connected worker platforms can act as more than digital checklists, becoming part of the frontline operating layer that agentic AI will increasingly depend on. If AI agents are going to recommend maintenance steps, route work orders, check parts availability, flag safety issues or coordinate tasks across systems, they need an accurate picture of what is happening on the floor, in the warehouse or in the field. Connected worker tools can help create that picture by connecting people, machines, instructions, documentation and back-end systems. This is why the connected worker layer also fits the broader Industry 4.0 point about empowering frontline workers. Manufacturing technology does not succeed only because systems are connected or data is available; it succeeds because the people closest to the work can use that information in the moment and send better information back into the systems that depend on it. That does not make connected worker platforms an AI story by default, but it does make them part of the foundation AI will need. The more industrial AI moves from prediction toward execution, the more important this layer becomes. AI might help analyze, recommend and coordinate, but connected workers help keep industrial work grounded in current reality -- that is, what happened, what was fixed, what was observed, what changed and what still needs human judgment. Questions to ask before industrial AI reaches the front line Industrial AI agents need more than access to data. They need enough context, oversight and human judgment to support real work safely. Ask these questions before moving agentic AI deeper into industrial workflows: What frontline data has to be captured in real time?

Which system owns the record?

What observations are still trapped in paper, spreadsheets or email?

Which workers need mobile access to work orders, instructions or safety steps?

What information needs to move back to ERP, EAM, MES or supply chain systems?

Can workers correct bad or incomplete system data?

Who reviews exceptions?

Which safety checks require human judgment?

What happens when the standard instruction does not fit the real-world condition?

How will worker feedback improve the workflow? A connected worker platform can help close the gap between industrial AI and real execution. But the AI still needs current data, clear limits and people who understand the work.

Frontline context makes industrial AI useful Connected worker platforms were already part of industrial software strategy before agentic AI became the center of so many enterprise conversations. Even before connected worker platform became a common category label, manufacturers had been trying to solve many of the same problems with mobile work orders, digital work instructions, maintenance apps, remote expert support and plant-floor data capture. The goal was to connect industrial workers to machines, procedures, documentation and enterprise systems. That matters because ERP, EAM, MES, computerized maintenance management systems (CMMSes) and other industrial systems do not always capture what frontline workers know in the moment. ERP can record business transactions. EAM and CMMS tools can manage work orders and maintenance history. MES software can track production execution. Supervisory control and data acquisition systems and SCADA historians can capture machine and process data. But none of those systems automatically captures every observation, judgment call, workaround, safety concern or field condition that a frontline worker sees while the work is happening. Frontline observations already existed, of course. The problem is that they lose usefulness when they sit in paper forms, spreadsheets, text messages, emails or delayed updates before reaching the system of record. By the time the information arrives, the context may have changed. Agentic AI is not creating the need for connected workers; it is making the value of that layer more visible. Connected worker platforms help capture the truth closer to the moment work happens. That same dependency carries into agentic AI. If an agent is reasoning from stale system data, its recommendation might be wrong before it ever reaches the worker: A maintenance record might be incomplete. A work order might not reflect what the technician already found. A machine status might not include a recent safety concern. A part might look available even though someone on the floor knows it is already committed elsewhere.