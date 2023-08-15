6 features to look for in field service management software

Organizations such as IT service providers and maintenance companies grow their business by delivering timely and efficient services. Possessing the right software to support their field representatives and the full lifecycle of service delivery is a must for these organizations, so company leaders must ensure their organization's field service management software includes several key features.

FSM software features, like job scheduling and mobile access, help company representatives deliver the best service possible and improve customer service. In addition, a parts management component and analytics capabilities help improve organizational operations overall.

Here are the field service management software features that company leaders should look for.

1. Job scheduling A job scheduling feature is one of the most important components of field service management software. Dispatchers must be able to easily set up appointments for customers, and FSM software can help them do so. Features like text notifications, rescheduling options and tracking of any changes or feedback from the field representative or customer all help ensure that the service team delivers the work on time and the customer is satisfied.

2. Mobile access FSM software mobile access enables engineers or service representatives to view the details of their appointment at any time without having to contact their office, which helps save time. Mobile access for service representatives can also improve customer service, as service representatives can use the mobile version of the software to add notes while still on the job and schedule a follow-up appointment if needed. This saves the customer time, as they won't have to contact dispatch to schedule the appointment themselves.

3. Inventory and parts management Some FSM applications offer parts management, which helps give techs insight into inventory availability. Keeping inventory management separate from the FSM software is an option as well, but having this function available as part of the field service management tool is helpful because information about parts availability is part of the service request.

4. CRM component FSM software that includes a CRM component can be helpful as technicians can use the FSM software to record the current status of a customer's product, as well as any additional customer needs for the future. Other details that technicians can add include best method of communication for the customer, best time to reach out to them and their purchasing history.

5. Billing and invoicing Another FSM software feature that company leaders should look for is invoicing and billing. Some companies bill their customers once the technician has completed the work order, so receiving the client's payment on-site can reduce work for accounts receivable. Other companies may have contracts with customers to provide support as part of a yearly agreement. However, tracking the service throughout the year can still be extremely valuable for those organizations, as tracking of contract profitability by product or service agreement type can yield valuable insights.