5 uses for IoT in field service management
IoT can benefit field service management in various ways. Learn about some of its applications in FSM, including inventory management and remote monitoring.
The internet of things introduced a new way for companies to capture data from various equipment and devices, and the technology has applications for field service management. Uses for the internet of things in field service management include remote monitoring and maintenance updates.
Field service management involves service companies using software to track and manage the lifecycle of maintenance records for equipment, customer service requests and customer product purchase history. Good field service management, or lack thereof, can affect a company's profits and its customer service, among other aspects of its operations.
Here's more about the internet of things (IoT) and its applications in field service management.
What is IoT?
IoT is a group of interconnected physical computing devices that can capture sensory information such as uptime, temperature, speed and other data elements from the physical or digital world. This information is then transmitted via the internet or private network to a centralized location for processing.
Due to the shrinking size of computing devices, many IoT devices are as small as smartphones or even smaller. The reduced device size, lower costs and broadband availability have prompted companies to use this technology for equipment visibility or data collection purposes.
IoT uses in field service management
IoT can help companies with their field service management in several different ways.
1. Asset tracking and inventory management
Companies can track technicians' locations with the help of IoT devices in company vehicles. These devices can potentially help improve customer service because dispatchers will be able to share information about dispatchers' locations with customers.
IoT is also helpful for inventory management, as IoT devices can share an item's location with employees. This feature is particularly valuable for costly equipment that requires precise location tracking.
2. Remote monitoring and diagnostics
IoT can help remotely monitor equipment and conduct diagnostics, which can save service technicians time.
For example, IoT devices can collect data on a power generator's uptime, fuel levels and error codes. Service technicians can evaluate the equipment's status without needing to be there in person for a manual data reading.
3. Proactive maintenance and software updates
IoT can help technicians address potential problems before a piece of equipment fails, saving time and money.
Some equipment, such as automation tools or elevators, require periodic software updates that include security patches, bug fixes and other improvements. IoT can help service companies monitor and manage the software.
4. Data analysis and insights
IoT devices provide service companies with real-time data and collect historical data related to various aspects of equipment performance, such as energy consumption.
Service companies can analyze this data and gain insight into equipment performance, trends and areas for improvement.
5. Customer experience improvement
IoT can help improve a company's customer service in various ways, including more visibility into equipment performance for customers.
For example, IoT devices can provide information on a power generator's uptime and fuel levels to a hospital IT department.