5 uses for IoT in field service management

The internet of things introduced a new way for companies to capture data from various equipment and devices, and the technology has applications for field service management. Uses for the internet of things in field service management include remote monitoring and maintenance updates.

Field service management involves service companies using software to track and manage the lifecycle of maintenance records for equipment, customer service requests and customer product purchase history. Good field service management, or lack thereof, can affect a company's profits and its customer service, among other aspects of its operations.

Here's more about the internet of things (IoT) and its applications in field service management.

What is IoT? IoT is a group of interconnected physical computing devices that can capture sensory information such as uptime, temperature, speed and other data elements from the physical or digital world. This information is then transmitted via the internet or private network to a centralized location for processing. Due to the shrinking size of computing devices, many IoT devices are as small as smartphones or even smaller. The reduced device size, lower costs and broadband availability have prompted companies to use this technology for equipment visibility or data collection purposes.