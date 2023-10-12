Value chain vs. value stream: What are the differences?

In today's business environment, companies are always looking for a way to stand out and add value for both the company and the consumer.

Two ways of understanding a company's added value are value chains and value streams. These methods share similar names, but subtle differences exist between the two. Both can help organizations improve their customer service, the company's bottom line and supply chain operations.

Here's what supply chain leaders should know about value chains vs. value streams.

What is a value chain? A value chain is the series of activities that comprise the lifecycle of a product or service, from inception through production to purchase by the consumer. Value chain analysis examines the productivity of a company's operations. Supply chain activities that are often part of a value chain include sourcing high-quality parts, aligning product features with consumer needs, rectifying defects during the manufacturing process and fast delivery. Several other business functions' activities are part of the value chain as well. These include the following: Marketing and sales. Value chain activities include understanding consumer pain points and needs and creating marketing materials that convey the features and benefits of products.

What is a value stream? While a value chain focuses on the big picture of a company's operations, value streams drill down into the details, providing deeper insight into specific business processes. A value stream defines the processes that result in a happy customer. Company leaders carry out value stream mapping to better understand specific parts of the value chain. These findings can then help organizations improve aspects of their operations in various ways, such as making processes more efficient, which can then improve customer service. Value stream mapping is part of the Lean Six Sigma manufacturing approach.