CompTIA MSP survey shows pandemic reshapes MSP outlook

The pandemic provided MSPs with new opportunities, which many took advantage of. However, the pandemic's repercussions continue to reverberate, and partners feel uneasy about the future, according to research from CompTIA, an IT industry association.

When the pandemic struck, new social distancing rules were put into place. Many businesses needed help creating a technology infrastructure to support employees as they worked from home and turned to MSPs. Consequently, eight in 10 MSPs said the changes they made in the past two years positively affected their businesses.

MSPs grow their business In addition to remote work services, channel partners focused on a few other areas. Providing a great customer experience was their top priority at 54%. Cybersecurity, 47%, remained a hot priority. "Cybersecurity challenges will never be fully solved," said Carolyn April, senior director of industry analysis at CompTIA. "They represent an evergreen puzzle for technology companies, who will never reach a point where it is completely addressed. There is always more work to do." Carolyn April Carolyn April Nearly half, 46%, of MSPs said shifts in customer procurement habits drove change within their own business, according to the CompTIA Trends in Managed Services 2022 report. Many MSPs pivoted away from their traditional focus on system infrastructure. "The traditional MSP infrastructure management business has become commoditized, so MSPs need to move up the stack to provide more valuable services," April explained. Now MSPs offer premium services, such as business applications as a service, data analytics, cloud, compliance and privacy, IoT, blockchain, artificial intelligence and virtual reality. The traditional MSP infrastructure management business has become commoditized, so MSPs need to move up the stack to provide more valuable services. Carolyn AprilSenior director of industry analysis, CompTIA