How to use the ZMap network scanner

ZMap, an open source utility under the Apache 2.0 license, is a unique and powerful high-speed network scanner designed to probe the internet. The app focuses on performance rather than depth. As a result, it conducts simple scans that are typically based on a single network port.

Let's examine how to use ZMap, installation options and general functionality, as well as compare ZMap to alternative scanners.

ZMap use cases ZMap is primarily an information-gathering tool. Various research institutions rely on it to understand deployment patterns, service availability, port and protocol use, vulnerabilities, workflows and other data. These organizations use this information to explain internet utilization and technologies. They also use it to generate additional cybersecurity information. Consider the following examples: Academic and research-oriented internet scans.

Vulnerability hunting and threat detection on the internet.

Risk assessments for public-facing internet resources.

Tracking technology adoption and service use on a per-port basis. The ZMap Project ZMap is part of a larger collection of tools called the ZMap Project. The collection enables researchers to gain a deeper understanding of the internet's structure and functionality. ZMap was the first tool in the collection, but many others have followed, including: ZGrab. An application-layer stateful scanner that offers greater depth and detail than ZMap but with lower performance.

An application-layer stateful scanner that offers greater depth and detail than ZMap but with lower performance. ZDNS. A DNS resolver application for rapidly completing lookups and gathering resource record information.

A DNS resolver application for rapidly completing lookups and gathering resource record information. ZTee. A tool to buffer and maintain scan data for performance.

A tool to buffer and maintain scan data for performance. ZSchema. A high-level database programming language. The collection also includes several information-gathering tools for managing X.509 certificates. Certificate services administrators and troubleshooters will benefit from these open source tools, among them ZCertificate, ZCrypto and ZLint. All of these utilities are supported by the U.S. National Science Foundation.

How to install and build ZMap Install the latest version of Zmap using the preferred package manager for your Linux or macOS. Your system might require you to use sudo to elevate your privileges. Linux users can run the following commands: For Red Hat-derived distributions, use dnf install zmap

For Debian-derived distributions, use apt install zmap

For the Gentoo distribution, use emerge zmap Many macOS users maintain software using the Homebrew package manager. It is a handy and powerful utility, especially when installing software not available on the Apple App Store. The Homebrew installation command for ZMap is brew install zmap. As with other open source software, you can also build the ZMap application from the original source code. ZMap relies on several dependencies, so plan to spend some time setting up your system for this process. You can find details on the ZMap build GitHub page. Run ZMap inside a Docker container if that best suits your use case.

How to scan with ZMap Based on its design, ZMap scans as fast as your network interface allows. It generates Ethernet frames for its scans, so beware of the following performance issues: Overwhelming your network . Your network devices might not be able to handle ZMap's minimal Ethernet frames adequately, potentially leading to excessive traffic in your own switches, routers and other network devices.

. Your network devices might not be able to handle ZMap's minimal Ethernet frames adequately, potentially leading to excessive traffic in your own switches, routers and other network devices. Overwhelming the target network. Scanning a single network at full speed -- 1 Gbps or more -- could overwhelm the destination network devices, resulting in a DoS situation. Other more complex TCP-based scanners permit throttling and other controls to avoid these problems. Be careful and respectful when using ZMap to manage these scans. How to conduct ZMap scans Use the following ZMap scan to get started. Note that you might need to use sudo to run these scans. zmap -p 80 -r 128 The -p 80 field indicates a port 80 scan (HTTP). The -r 128 value sets a rate of 128 packets per second. You can also define a target subnet, as long as it isn't listed in the blocklist.txt file. Add the -o zmapresults.csv parameter to write the results to a comma-separated values file for later analysis. ZMap only displays scan status information instead of results on the screen when using this option. Use the -O list option to display results in a human-readable format. Try scanning various ports with ZMap. The following are a few options: -M udp -p 53 to check DNS-specific information.

to check DNS-specific information. -p 80 -o scan.json -O json to format results for JSON.

to format results for JSON. -r 1000 implements rate limiting to prevent overwhelming the source or destination networks. Use the --verbosity option to add more details to the results. Various techniques can improve performance or modify the scan's accuracy to meet your needs. Refer to the Getting Started Guide for additional options. ZMap configuration F=files ZMap uses two configuration files to manage its scans. Modifying these files enables you to block specific subnets or customize ZMap, eliminating the need to continually specify particular options. blocklist.conf -- this file contains various subnets defined as reserved, causing ZMap to ignore them, thus improving performance. You can specify additional subnets you want the tool to avoid scanning.

-- this file contains various subnets defined as reserved, causing ZMap to ignore them, thus improving performance. You can specify additional subnets you want the tool to avoid scanning. zmap.conf -- instead of continually setting bandwidth parameters in your ZMap commands, you can configure default values using this file. The file resides at /etc/zmap/zmap.conf by default on Linux systems. Sample ZMap blocklist.conf file.

ZMap documentation and community The ZMap Project is generally well documented. The specific ZMap utility has several sources of information, including the following: The Installation Guide offers instructions on using package managers to install ZMap or build it from source code.

The Getting Started Guide is a comprehensive guide covering standard and advanced scanning options, warnings and troubleshooting steps.

The Scanning Best Practices includes basic guidelines for responsible and effective scanning. Like many other Linux utilities, ZMap includes man pages for quick reference. ZMap's man pages. Consider asking questions -- or answering them -- in the ZMap GitHub discussion boards.