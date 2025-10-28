Short-form video strategy: A CIO’s guide to engagement and ROI

Short-form video, no longer an emerging trend, is now a primary content format, reshaping digital engagement across industries. Once limited to consumer-driven social platforms, short-form video has become a strategic tool for enterprise marketing and customer experience initiatives. As audiences shift toward visually digestible media formats, discerning organizations respond with content strategies featuring video as a core communication asset.

Recent research supports this move. Deloitte's 2025 Digital Media Trends Survey revealed 58% of U.S. consumers who engage with digital brands now prefer short-form video over long-form video and other content formats. Meanwhile, HubSpot's State of Marketing Report noted 90% of marketers who use short-form video plan to increase or maintain their investment in it, citing strong engagement and return on investment (ROI).

Additionally, Contently's 2025 report reinforces this change in business to business (B2B), noting more than 70% of enterprise marketers prioritize short-form video because it drives higher click-through rates and improved executive-level engagement. On LinkedIn alone, short-form video roughly triples the conversion rates of static posts – crucial information for marketing strategies aimed at enterprise buyers.

For chief information officers (CIOs), this shift to short-form videos requires a broader operational and strategic perspective. While content creation remains a marketing-led initiative, CIOs oversee the infrastructure, automation, compliance and analytics capabilities that support successful short-form videos and their measurable ROI.

The CIO's role in short-form video initiatives As enterprise marketing evolves toward fast, high-impact content delivery, CIOs play an essential role in empowering the systems, security and scalability needed to bolster short-form video strategies. Key responsibilities include: Partnering with CMOs for marketing technology alignment CIOs must work closely with marketing leaders to ensure that short-form video tools and workflows integrate cleanly into the broader martech ecosystem. This includes alignment with digital asset management (DAM) platforms, customer relationship management (CRM) systems and campaign orchestration tools. The integration of platforms – such as Adobe Experience Manager or Salesforce – ensures that short-form video assets are accessible, version-controlled, and embedded within cross-channel strategies. Providing analytics and attribution integration Effective ROI measurement requires connecting video engagement to lead conversion, pipeline development and customer retention. CIOs do this by linking video performance data with enterprise analytics platforms and customer data platforms . Predictive insights, customer journey mapping and real time performance dashboards become possible when video platforms feed into business intelligence (BI) systems, including Tableau and Power BI. Maintaining data privacy and compliance As short-form video is increasingly personalized and distributed across platforms, organizations must address new compliance and data governance risks. CIOs enforce policies that align with data protection standards, including GDPR, CCPA and SOC 2. This includes ensuring video platforms support access controls, audit logs and automated review workflows to reduce the risk of publishing noncompliant or unapproved content. Built-in safeguards, such as information rights management and content flagging, maintain both brand integrity and operational speed. Evaluating automation and API capabilities Modern short-form video platforms likely support low-code integrations, generative AI features and automation across the content lifecycle. Savvy CIOs prioritize tools with open application programming interfaces (APIs) and flexible orchestration capabilities, which enable their teams to automate publishing, A/B testing, and audience targeting, scaling video operations as needed without increasing costs. Platforms such as Google Vids now use AI to assist with scripting, voiceovers and editing, helping teams accelerate production timelines and reduce reliance on external resources. Integration with martech systems, CRM platforms and content repositories further supports efficient workflows. It also ensures all video content is personalized and deployed across multiple channels with minimal friction. Optimizing content delivery infrastructure Short-form videos must be delivered seamlessly across global borders and device types. CIOs must assess and manage content delivery networks to ensure scalable, low-latency video performance. Edge delivery, adaptive bitrate streaming and security protocols such as encryption at rest and in transit are critical for enterprise-grade video delivery.

How to choose the right short-form video platform Enterprise organizations require video platforms combining creative flexibility with robust integration, governance and scalability. Platform selection needs both technical and strategic considerations, particularly for organizations with CIOs, IT leaders and cross-functional teams involved in marketing and content operations. Key criteria include: Audience fit and reach. Platforms must align with enterprise buyer personas and intended use cases. For example, B2B-focused organizations weigh the strategic value of LinkedIn versus platforms such as TikTok or Instagram, depending on audience segmentation and industry.

Platforms must align with enterprise buyer personas and intended use cases. For example, B2B-focused organizations weigh the strategic value of LinkedIn versus platforms such as TikTok or Instagram, depending on audience segmentation and industry. Security and compliance. Platforms must meet enterprise-grade security requirements, including certifications such as ISO 27001 and SOC 2, and provide support for data residency controls. Integration with identity and access management systems is also essential.

Platforms must meet enterprise-grade security requirements, including certifications such as ISO 27001 and SOC 2, and provide support for data residency controls. Integration with identity and access management systems is also essential. Analytics depth. Robust analytics capabilities include performance metrics that extend beyond basic engagement data, enabling data export, API access and integration with BI tools for cross-channel reporting.

Robust analytics capabilities include performance metrics that extend beyond basic engagement data, enabling data export, API access and integration with BI tools for cross-channel reporting. CRM and DAM integration. Native or API-based integration with enterprise privileged identity management programs, or systems such as Salesforce, Adobe Experience Manager and HubSpot, underpins content consistency, metadata integrity and downstream personalization.

Native or API-based integration with enterprise privileged identity management programs, or systems such as Salesforce, Adobe Experience Manager and HubSpot, underpins content consistency, metadata integrity and downstream personalization. AI optimization capabilities. Enterprise-ready platforms often use AI to recommend publishing times, automate content formatting and personalize video delivery based on user behavior or audience.

Enterprise-ready platforms often use AI to recommend publishing times, automate content formatting and personalize video delivery based on user behavior or audience. Multi-platform management. Solutions such as Sprout Social and Brandwatch support centralized publishing, monitoring and analytics across multiple social channels, helping teams maintain governance and performance visibility.

Solutions such as Sprout Social and Brandwatch support centralized publishing, monitoring and analytics across multiple social channels, helping teams maintain governance and performance visibility. Workflow and automation support. Enterprise video operations benefit from tools that support automated publishing, campaign sequencing, compliance checks and real time performance alerts to streamline content delivery and reduce manual overhead. For B2B marketers, platform decisions carry measurable impact. Research from Amra & Elma reported 87% of B2B marketers say video content drives more qualified leads than other formats. Moreover, 89% report stronger ROI when video is part of multichannel strategies. With this information, IT support teams collaborate with marketers to make the best decision for the brand.

How CIOs measure and prove ROI Short-form video campaigns must tie to measurable business outcomes. CIOs are responsible for the systems and standards that surpass surface-level metrics. Key performance indicators (KPIs) assist with IT analysis and ensure the marketing team's access and engagement. Especially important KPIs include: Engagement rate. Likes, comments, shares and average viewing duration

Likes, comments, shares and average viewing duration Conversion lift. Video-attributed lift in lead generation or pipeline value

Video-attributed lift in lead generation or pipeline value Follower growth. Audience expansion across owned video and social properties

Audience expansion across owned video and social properties Brand sentiment. Insights from social listening tied to specific video assets

Insights from social listening tied to specific video assets Lead attribution. Multi-touch attribution tracing engagement to conversions

Multi-touch attribution tracing engagement to conversions Customer retention metrics. Use of video in onboarding or ongoing engagement

Use of video in onboarding or ongoing engagement Production velocity. Time-to-market for video assets and frequency of iteration

Enterprise examples indicate strong ROI. In fact, Contently's recent B2B report also noted 72% of marketers say short-form video improves post-sale engagement and customer retention, emphasizing its value beyond top-of-funnel engagement.