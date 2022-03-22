Amazon Connect updates contact center workforce management

AWS revealed new machine learning workforce optimization features coming to its Amazon Connect contact center as a service platform.

They include forecasting, capacity planning and scheduling tools to automate functions many contact centers keep track of on spreadsheets, said Sajith Kaimal, Amazon Connect product manager, in a blog post. The preview of the new features is available for many users in the United States, with Europe and Asia Pacific regions to follow.

Adding these capabilities is a "brilliant move" by Amazon, because machine learning is underutilized in contact center operations and administration, said Dan Miller, co-founder of Opus Research.

Planning and forecasting are largely manual processes that can benefit from AI. Dan MillerCo-founder, Opus Research

"As companies contemplate moving their contact center resources to the cloud, they should take advantage of single-button access to planning and forecasting capabilities," Miller said. "It may seem deep in the weeds, but planning and forecasting are largely manual processes that can benefit from AI."